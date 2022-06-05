'90 Day Fiance' Personality Pleads Guilty to Murder

✖

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days supporting player Douglas Wooten pleaded guilty to felony murder and was sentenced to life in prison."DJ Doug" Wooten became a viral sensation after appearing with Angela Deem during season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Unfortunately, in early 2021, he made news again after being charged with the murder of a 54-year-old Georgia man following a home invasion.

Wooten pleaded guilty to the charge on May 2, Starcasm reported. In the plea agreement, all other charges were changed to nolle prosequi, meaning the DA agreed not to prosecute them. Due to the venue coordinator's guilty plea, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Upon completing 30 years of a life sentence for felony murder, a person may seek parole, according to the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Based on Wooden's time served beginning on January 7, 2021, he will be eligible for parole in 2051.

Wooten, 39, and three other individuals are alleged to have participated in the invasion of a house owned by Brittany Martinez on January 4, 2021. Denver Wooten, 18, Kegan Bennett, 39, and 32-year-old Verlyttia Ivory are believed to be involved.

Denver owned a .38 caliber revolver, Bennett owned a 410 caliber shotgun, and Wooten carried a 9 mm pistol. Marcos Ramirez was shot and killed during the home invasion. It is not clear from the court documents how many times the victim was shot or who shot him. An additional count of aggravated assault is indicated in the indictment because Bennett allegedly held a gun to Brittany's head.

Wooten was charged with 3 counts of felony murder, armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated assault, and having a firearm while commissioning a felony. Bennett ultimately accepted a plea deal for the same life sentence as Wooten, while the latter's other two felony murder charges were dropped. The cases involving Denver Wooten and Ivory are still open.

The conviction of Wooden marks the second felony conviction of an on-screen associate of Angela Deem. Scottie Deem, Angela's daughter, pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation in early 2019. Scottie was sentenced to serve three concurrent 20-year sentences. After serving just one year and three months of his 20 years, she was released on parole in May 2020. Wooten's 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days scene with Angela appears to have been deleted from the episode currently available on Discovery+.