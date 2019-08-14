’90 Day Fiance’: Ashley Martson Reveals Barbershop Guys Outed Jay Smith’s Misdeeds

Ashley Martson served up some 90 Day Fiance tea this week, telling In Touch Weekly that ex-husband Jay Smith‘s former friends from the infamous barbershop were the ones to out him to Martson after he supposedly set her up in a fake cheating trap. Martson told the outlet that she’d had enough of Smith telling people she flirted with his friend from the barbershop, Michael, explaining that Michael’s girlfriend at that time is actually her close friend.

However, she did admit that the owner of the barbershop, Kendell, did send her “inappropriate messages” about three months into Smith’s time in the United States and when he worked at the barbershop as a tattoo artist.

What’s more is that Martson alleged that it all turned out to be a setup planned by Smith to see if Martson would cheat on him. “I was told that Jay set that up to see if I would fall for it,” she said. “That’s what the barbershop guys had me aware of later down the road.”

And while 90 Day Fiance fans will likely never forget the scene in which Martson discovered Smith in the barbershop bathroom with another woman, she claims Smith was involved in a lot more extramarital activity than that, and that the video captured of it was “not appropriate” for television.

“Jay was doing a lot of stuff that wasn’t shown on the show. It wasn’t just one girl in the bathroom. There was multiple instances and I did catch him in one of them,” she said.

She said that she suspects it’s for that reason that Smith’s friends at the barbershop decided to give her a heads up about his infidelity.

“I think they were just over it. He had disrespected them a couple times and they were just like, ‘She deserves to know. We’re gonna tell her.’”

Martson is in the midst of divorcing Smith, a Jamaica native, who spent most of July in ICE custody in Pennsylvania for violating a no-contact order toward Martson after she filed for divorce. He was released on July 31 after his boss paid his nearly $5,000 bail.

Upon his release, Smith has been spotted with his new girlfriend, Kayla O’Brien, who 90 Day Fiance fans say looks just like Martson. O’Brien began a GoFundMe campaign to finance Smith’s legal battle. Upon his release from ICE detention, she shared a video of them hugging, with the caption, “My f—ing baby…so happy, so grateful.”

Martson stoked rumors that O’Brien might be pregnant, telling In Touch, “There’s already a lot of rumors going around that his girlfriend, who’s running the GoFundMe, is pregnant. From what I saw — she was at court — she definitely looked like she could’ve been expecting. So, like, if I [sponsor his visa], I would be responsible for paying his child support.”