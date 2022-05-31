90 Day Fiancé Star Reveals Her 3-Year-Old Son Diagnosed With Leukemia

✖

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg announced Monday that her 3-year-old son Taeyang has been diagnosed with cancer. The TLC personality, who is currently pregnant and also mom to 6-year-old daughter Drascilla, shared photos of Taeyang being treated in the hospital to Instagram as she shared his devastating diagnosis.

"I'm overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang who just celebrated his third birthday last week was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago," she wrote in the caption of the photos. "He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago. This is every parents absolute worst nightmare."

The reality star continued that she is "trying to stay strong" for her family and is "choosing to share the most vulnerable and saddest point of my life right now in hopes it can help give anyone else dealing with a similar situation some strength." Clegg continued that her son will "need around the clock hospital care" over what will be a "long two year process," but there is a "high success rate of full recovery in five years."

"I'm still processing all of this and asking for prayers, please," she concluded, sharing a link to a GoFundMe she set up to help with the expenses surrounding Taeyang's treatment. The TLC alum said she still plans to "create some kind of support fundraiser t-shirts this week too" but is "just still trying to wrap my head around all of this." In a final request, she asked for followers who knew of childhood cancer support groups and resources to tag them. "I'm so beside myself right now and my heart is broken," the mother-of-two shared. "Thank you friends and supporters for your prayers, healing vibes and strength. #leukemia #childhoodcancer #prayersfortaeyang #westandwithtaeyang #teamtaeyang."

Clegg and Taeyang's father, Jihoon Lee, appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Seasons 1 and 2, but are now estranged amid a messy divorce. Clegg is now pregnant with boyfriend Christopher "Topher" Park's child, announcing she was expecting earlier this month.