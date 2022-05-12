'90 Day Fiance': Deavan Clegg Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

✖

Deavan Clegg is pregnant with baby number three. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum revealed that she and boyfriend Topher Park are expecting their first child together in a sweet pregnancy announcement shared to Instagram Saturday. Posing with Park and her two children from previous relationships, Clegg broke the big news to her followers.

"We are happy to annouce [sic] baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022," the 26-year-old reality personality wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags, "#baby #babyannouncement #rainbowbaby #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance." The Utah native is also mother to 5-year-old daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship and 3-year-old son Taeyang, whom she shares with estranged husband Jihoon Lee.

Clegg's fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Stephanie Matto were quick to offer their congratulations in the comments. Dos Santos Lima, who was previously married to Colt Johnson on the TLC show, wrote alongside clapping hands and an emoji of a woman and child, "Congratulations," while Matto, who traveled to Australia to meet ex Erika Owens, added, "Congratulations Deavan!! You look beautiful ... so excited for your family."

In one photo accompanying the announcement, Drascilla holds up a onesie for her baby brother or sister while Park cuddles Taeyang and Clegg cradles her baby bump. In another, Park and Clegg look into each other's eyes holding the onesie, which reads, "Let's make memories together." Clegg's big baby announcement comes just over a year after she suffered a miscarriage in April 2021, sharing the sad news with followers in June 2021. Clegg also previously had suffered a miscarriage while in South Korea with Lee.

Clegg and Lee's fraught relationship came to an end in May 2020 when Clegg returned to the United States with the two children. Clegg and Park had previously met in November 2018 but connected romantically shortly after her marriage came to an end via social media. The two then moved in together just weeks after they started dating, and sparked engagement rumors in December 2020 when Clegg seemingly flaunted a pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger. The couple has yet to confirm or deny speculation that they've gotten engaged.