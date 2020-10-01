'90 Day Fiance's Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Drop Restraining Orders Against Each Other

✖

90 Day Fiancé stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have decided to drop their restraining orders against each other. A judge dismissed the emergency protective orders issues on both sides on Sept. 16 at the request of the petitioners, according to court documents obtained Wednesday by Us Weekly. They will no longer appear in court on the scheduled December date for a hearing on a more permanent protective order.

Martins and Staehle were both ordered to stay 500 feet away from each other back in August, with the Brazil native, 24, alleging in her written statement at the time that her husband, 37, had raped her and withheld her Green Card so she could not leave the country with 1-year-old son Pierre. "I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned (sic) away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us," she wrote at the time. Martins also claimed she was under surveillance and not allowed to leave the house without Staehle whom she said threatened to take their son if she were to leave and forced her to drink alcohol.

Staehle filed for his own protective order in July, claiming Martins had put glass in his food and "assaulted" him. A judge ordered the TLC star to cease communication with her husband at that time and also stay 500 feet away from him until their claims could be further evaluated at their December hearing.

Muddying the waters were Staehle's claims in August that Martins was pregnant with the estranged couple's second child. "I have had to double up on my therapy to cope with this madness," he wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. "Her motion against me with false allegations is for a 3-year restraining order against me and both my children. Alimony and child support. But I cannot see her or my children at all." He also claimed the child was a boy later that month on Instagram. "I have to cope the fact I probably will never see my wife and son again," he wrote via Instagram. "Or see the birth or ever see my unborn child. … I have lost my sons."

Staehle has a long history in the courts. In 2007, Starcasm reports, he was booked for second-degree arson and seven years later, he was found guilty of felony arson. After serving time in jail and carrying out his probation, in 2013, he was again arrested and charged for violating an emergency protective order obtained by his ex-girlfriend.