'90 Day Fiance' Alum Karine Martins and Her Son Are Missing

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins is reportedly missing. On Saturday, The Blast reported that Martins' husband, fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Paul Staehle, claims that she and their infant son Pierre are missing and that police are trying to find them. This news comes a few days after it was reported that Martins called the police on Staehle after they got into a fight.

Staehle reportedly took to Instagram Live to share updates about Martins, whom he said was missing. The reality star told fans that the Sheriff's Department stopped by his house to look for Martins and Pierre. On social media, Staehle explained that he was upset over having to share this message and noted that he is scared for his child's well-being. He asked his followers to share information with the Sheriff's Department if they know anything about Martins' disappearance.

As previously mentioned, this news comes a few days after Martins and Staehle were involved in a fight. On Thursday, Staehle explained on Instagram Live that his wife called the cops on him after they got into their fight. He even live-streamed the interaction that he had with the police when they showed up on his property. "I have no idea why you guys were called. I don't know what I've done," Staehle could be heard saying in the video. He added, "I'm pro-police. I have nothing against you guys. I just want to know what's going on." He continued to explain what allegedly happened, saying, "We were doing a call, I look over, I see her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce. I asked her what's going on with this."

Staehle claimed that Martins was upset when he asked her about the texts. He also claimed that Martins is under investigation by Child Protective Services and that she was not complying with the alleged agreement that she reached with the agency. Staehle went on to claim that Martins ran off to another man's house to drink beer with their one-year-old son. He also alleged that Martins had pushed him a day before, but claimed that he has never laid a hand on his wife. Staehle did post an update regarding the pair's drama on social media, as he posted a screenshot of the restraining order that Martins filed against him, according to The Blast. In documents that the publication obtained, Martins alleged that Staehle "pushed me, grab my breast squeezing and twisting hurting me, pushing me to the floor" in the past few weeks. She also alleged that he has sexually assaulted her at various points during their relationship.