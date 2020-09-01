'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Claims Estranged Wife Karine Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

✖

90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle is claiming his estranged wife, Karine Martins, is pregnant with another baby boy after she was granted an emergency protective order against him last month. The TLC star, 37, took to his Instagram Story Monday to say he may "never" see his unborn child after she accused him of sexually assaulting her and keeping her from leaving the house in a written statement.

"For everyone thinking I am chasing Karine in Brazil, Karine is in Indiana USA," Staehle wrote on his Story. "Karine is not in Brazil. I knew that when I traveled here." The reality personality claimed he went to Brazil to "clean and organize" their home there to be "sanitary and baby safe."

"I have been keeping busy since she left. I finished cleaning and organizing [our] USA house, so now I am doing the same thing in Brazil," he continued. "All my work is on the Internet, so as long as I have Internet I can be anywhere. Even court is on the Internet these days."

Martins was granted a restraining order against her husband last month after a fight at the couple's home ended with the police being called and the Brazil native asking to be taken to a shelter with 17-month-old child Pierre because she didn't feel safe in the situation. "have not seen my son since July. Next court date is now in December," Staehle wrote on Instagram Monday," then revealing his unborn baby is also a boy. "I will not see my sons for a very long time. I have to cope the fact I probably will never see my wife and son again. Or see the birth or ever see my unborn child. … I have lost my sons. That being said, I think I am mentally doing what is best staying constructive and busy."

After meeting online, Staehle traveled to Brazil to meet Martins on 90 Day Fiancé before tying the knot in November 2017. Two years later, the pair welcomed Pierre and moved to the U.S., which is currently being chronicled on the TLC show's spinoff, Happily Ever After?. In July, Staehle claimed his wife was "missing" after filing for the restraining order against him. Martins soon released a statement on social media denying she was missing.

"I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now," Martins wrote. "All this past days I had a lot going on. I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son's life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation."

"I'm getting the best help I could ever get and I'm really thankful for all the people involved in this," she continued. "...Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half."