'90 Day Fiance' Alum Karine Martins Denies She's Missing After Filing Protective Order Against Husband Paul Staehle

✖

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins denied she and her son Pierre have gone missing, just a day after her husband Paul Staehle said police asked him about her whereabouts. Police were called to the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars' home last week after the two got into a fight. Martins later requested a protective order against Staehle, accusing him of sexual assault, and Staehle shared images of the order on his Instagram page.

On Sunday, Martins, a native of Brazil, told her side of the story in an Instagram Story post. She and Pierre are "doing well" and she "had a lot going on" in recent days, Martins said, reports InTouch Weekly. "As the media showed, I had issues where the police [were] called because I feared for my life and my son’s life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation."

The 23-year-old said she is "getting the best help" and is "thankful" for everyone involved. Martins also thanked fans for their support, saying they have been helpful for her "recovery." She continued, "Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can’t be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself, and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half."

Later, she confirmed she asked for an emergency protective order and was helped by a translator since she does not speak English. She is "not missing" and police know "where to find me if they need me," she said. "This is a legal matter, not a 'media matter.' that being said it’s the first and last time I will speak about it. Thank you all again, Karine."

Martins and Staehle, whose story has been covered on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, The Other Way and Happily Ever After? were visited by police officers Thursday after a big fight. Staehle shared an Instagram Live stream of the officers' visit and said Martins was the one who called police. "We were doing a call, I look over, I see her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce," Martins said in one clip shared by fans. "I asked her what's going on with this."

This weekend, Staehle shared a photo of the protective order, in which Martins accused him of assault and rape. "He force (sic) his penis into my mouth and forcefully rapes me," the document reads. She also claimed he kept her green card and other documents to make it impossible for her to leave and said he kept her under constant surveillance. Later, Staehle told his Instagram followers that sheriff's deputies arrived at his house, asking where Martins and Pierre were. He said he was upset about sharing the news and asked his fans to share information with the local sheriff's department if they knew anything about Martins' disappearance.