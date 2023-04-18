'90 Day Fiance' Star's Daughter Reportedly Arrested

Olivia Hopkins, the daughter of 90 Day Fiance franchise star Molly Hopkins, was arrested again in Georgia earlier this month. Hopkins, 22, was accused of violating her parole, just weeks after she began 12 months of probation stemming from a 2020 altercation with Molly. Hopkins' mother was introduced to 90 Days fans during Season 5 and later appeared in the spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? with now-ex-husband Luis Mendez.

Hopkins was arrested in Cherokee County, Georgia on April 4, reports Starcasm. She was charged with violating her probation. The Instagram account @kikiandkibbitz published Hopkins' mugshot on April 10. Cherokee County Adult Detention Center does not have an inmate roster list online, so it is unclear if she is still in custody.

Hopkins is serving 12 months probation after she pleaded guilty on Feb. 27 to simple battery, family violence. The terms of the probation included several stipulations, which Hopkins allegedly failed to follow. She did not attend a family violence intervention program within 14 days of sentencing, missed two drug tests at the country drug lab in March, and was "in possession of fentanyl by consumption, on or about" March 1, according to an arrest warrant filed on March 17, obtained by Starcasm. A March 1 drug test found fentanyl in Hopkins' system, and a follow-up test by QLabs confirmed it on March 7. It does not appear that Hopkins is facing new drug-related charges for the alleged fentanyl possession.

The troubled reality star's April 4 arrest also happened less than a week after she filed to withdraw her February guilty plea. She claimed her defense attorney was ineffective and her plea was "not knowingly and voluntarily made." The plea was also "not supported by factual basis" and the defendant was "under undue force/intimidation at the time of her plea," Hopkins claimed in her motion.

Hopkins and her mother Molly, 47, allegedly got into an altercation in October 2020. According to the arrest warrant, Hopkins "struck" her mother "multiple times in the head leaving a clearly visible red mark, and kicked the victim in the leg." Hopkins later told her own side of the story in an Instagram Live video that resurfaced last weekend on the @merrypants Instagram page. In that video, Hopkins "accepted responsibility," but accused Molly of being violent towards her, her business partner Cynthia Decker, and previous ex-boyfriends.

"The thing about my mom, she was violent with Luis. She's been violent with Cynthia, she was violent with multiple ex-boyfriends that I can remember," Hopkins said in the clip, via InTouch Weekly. "If you say something she doesn't like to hear... she'll literally punch you in the face." She also accused 90 Day producers of editing footage to make her mother "look a certain type of way."

"Just because she's funny on TV? That is not who she is," Hopkins said of her mother. "I was 12 years old when my mom did her first show, I didn't have a choice. Whenever she did 90 Day Fiance, I told her I didn't want to be a part of it because it's embarrassing, and she threatened me with a car and paying my bills."

When Molly first appeared on 90 Day, she was in a relationship with Mendez. Even though Mendez wasn't getting along with her daughters, Molly married him. She filed for divorce after six months of marriage, and Mendez accused her of being abusive during their marriage. Molly later dated Kelly Brown, who was involved in an alleged physical altercation with Hopkins at Molly's business in November 2022. Molly and Brown split in February after two years of dating.