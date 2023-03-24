'90 Day Fiance's Darcey and Stacey Silva Perform Their New Song in Exclusive 'Darcey & Stacey' Sneak Peek

Darcey Silva and her twin sister Stacey are shaking off the nerves to perform their new song "I'm On Top" in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of Darcey & Stacey. With Michael in from Miami to support the twins behind the DJ booth at their House of 11/ Impossible Kicks launch, both Darcey and Stacey know they've got to slay their performance – but will it be a success?

Welcoming the crowd to the launch is Johnny, the CEO of Impossible Kicks, who hypes up the crowd before introducing Darcey and Stacey to the makeshift stage. "How's everybody doing this afternoon?" Johnny asks the onlookers, before encouraging them, "Come on, let's see some big noise!" The cheers continue as Darcey and Stacey grab the mic to thank everyone for their "love and support" before launching into "I'm On Top."

It's a shaky start with the music and sound equipment, but the twins stay positive as they jump into their new bop. "House of 11 everywhere/If you like it, you can stare/Smell my fragrance in the air/It's expensive, yeah," the twins sing. "Everything I do, I pop cause/I'm on top, hair's done, nails did/I can't stop/I'm on top, bag check, respect what I got/I'm on top."

The crowd's reception isn't exactly enthusiastic, as the camera pans to an audience filled with blank looks while the TLC stars launch into their next verse. "I'm the girl to take the dare/I go harder, I don't care/ Every weekend in a new location/ I'm everywhere, you're over there. You should be here/ I'm on top, hair's done, nails did/I can't stop/ I'm on top."

The end of the song is met with cheers from the audience as the twins encourage people to come and take red-carpet photos with them. "I definitely feel that the performance was a huge success," Darcey says later in a confessional. "It's all about confidence," Stacey adds. "It's all about owning it, and I think we do that." Darcey chimes in, "Whether it sounds good or not," as her twin agrees, "Exactly." Regardless of how the performance might have gone, the twins know they'll always have one another. "This launch, it was a huge success," Stacey says, "because we did it together." Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.