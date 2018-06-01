90 Day Fiance Star Molly Hopkins Reveals Serious Weight Loss in New Photo

90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins is revealing her major weight loss.

After getting rid of the extra weight of her husband Luis Mendez in January, the TLC star decided to shed a few extra pounds for a complete transformation, and she is boasting her 37-pound weight loss success on Instagram.

“Not where I want to be yet, but well on my way. It is doable,” Hopkins captioned an image of herself showcasing her progress. She also gave credit to nutrition company Isagenix and shake company Teami Blends, who she claims helped her “get back on the real track.”

Hopkins had previously revealed her commitment to get into ship in April.

“I’ve been so busy with my business and creating new lingerie for you guys, that I wasn’t ready to completely commit to the hassle of clean eating and working out daily. So I started drinking [Team Blends] 30 day detox to help with bloating,” she captioned the photo. “I can’t even believe I’m saying this, but I’ve lost 32 pounds since starting their program. YES, 32!!!! This is serious guys because nothing else has worked for me and I wasn’t expecting these results. I’m obsessed with this tea.”

Hopkins and her ex-husband, Luis Mendez, returned to the small screen on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After alongside Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, Paola and Russ Mayfield, and David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan.

The series, a spin-off of the network’s popular 90 Day Fiancé, follows the couples after they survived the K-1 visa process, which requires a foreigner to marry a U.S. citizen within 90 days of entering the country. While some of the couples are navigating their way successfully through their new relationships, others have a much more difficult time, including Hopkins and Mendez.

On Jan. 23, 2018, the couple’s relationship seemingly hit the point of no return, as Hopkins filed for divorce from Mendez after only six months of marriage, stating in the divorce documents that she and Mendez had officially separated on Jan. 5. The reason for the divorce was listed as “the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

On May 4, a Georgia judge finalized and signed off on the divorce, making it official.

The couple, who met on the mothership series, made their return to TLC when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After premiered on May 20.