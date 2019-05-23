’90 Day Fiance’: Luis Mendez’s New Wife Shown in Affectionate Photos

90 Day Fiance star Luis Mendez has kept his new wife’s identity private, but the loving couple are shown off in a series of affectionate photos shared online.

In Touch compiled a number of photos of the two, who just tied the knot last year, only about 9 months after splitting from Molly Hopkins.

At the time, Mendez confirmed the nuptials to PEOPLE, and issued a brief statement on what was going on in his life.

“Yes, I did get married. I love this girl so much. She is so amazing,” he stated. “The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness.”

Hopkins and Mendez’s relationship was featured during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple married in July 2017, but later split in January 2018.

Mendez has said that he has had “no contact with” Hopkins since their divorce was mad official in May 2018. “I just want to be happy,” he went on to say. “I don’t want to know nothing about it. But if she wants to congratulate me, it’s okay.”

Hopkins heard about her ex getting remarried, and she quickly commented on it publicly.

“For all of you who care, or who wanted to talk junk about me, I totally got used but it’s all good,” she reportedly said. “Luis got married to a Dominican lady in Jersey, best I can tell — I saw pictures. Yeah, he’s married to someone else. … So all the people who thought I was crazy — his situation was pretty lovely. I mean, we were together for two years so it’s all good. Oh God, it doesn’t hurt at all. I’m good. I’m so good.”

For her part, Hopkins has been focused on motherhood and fitness, frequently sharing photos of her children and the progress she had mad eon her physical health.

In one post, she said, “Not where I want to be yet, but well on my way. It is doable,” then adding that she also credited Isagenix — a nutrition company — and Teami Blends — a weigh-loss shake company — as helping her “get back on the real track.”