'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Gets Married 9 Days After Meeting in Person

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Jeymi Noguera and Kris Foster are married just nine days after meeting in person for the first time. The two said their vows during an emotional ceremony during Sunday's episode of the TLC show, supported by Foster's family members, who were able to attend on Zoom, and Noguera's friends, who were able to attend in person.

"I have been waiting so long for this day," Foster told cameras before the ceremony. "So many people told us we're crazy, we're rushing, we shouldn't be doing this. But when you have something wonderful, hold onto it. That's what I'm doing." Foster, who was married in the past, added of her relationship with Noguera, "Today is different from my past weddings because I'm marrying someone that I love completely. This is real. Jeymi makes me happy. She's who I want to be with, and I'm not marrying to please everybody else."

Foster made the day extra special by wearing her mother's wedding dress, which she paired with a flower crown, and Noguera looked stunning in an elegant white gown. The two shared vows before pledging themselves to one another. "I can only tell you that it's not going to be easy, and each day, we'll have to make our best effort. But there's nothing I want more than to make such an effort for you," Noguera said through tears in Spanish. "I love you, and I want all of you. Every day. Forever. You and me."

Foster added in her vows, "I never understood what it is to be truly loved until I met you.You make me feel whole, not because you make up half of me, but because you accept all of me. I promise to always do the same for you. I promise to work with you to build our future and never take you for granted. I will love you until my last breath."

Noguera's family was not able to attend her wedding, as the Colombia resident hasn't come out as a lesbian to her mother yet, a decision she explained may or may not have worked to keep her sexuality from her earlier this season. "I think my mother [has an] idea because she has too much friends and you know, for example, for Facebook, [I have] pictures with you. But I [have] not sit down and talk for her," she said. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.