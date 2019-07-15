’90 Day Fiance’ Star Molly Hopkins Reveals Body Transformation Photos, and Her Fans Are Loving Them

90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins says she “got used” when boyfriend Luis Mendez broke it off with her in January 2018. The 43-year-old and her man from the Dominican Republic had been introduced in season 5 of the TLC reality hit. The 27-year-old bartender soon moved in with Hopkins at her home in Georgia, appeared on the series through the Happily Ever After sister show, and then split in dramatic fashion soon after.

The couple were only together for six months and finalized their divorce in May 2018, opening the door for Luis to instantly get remarried only five months later. Hopkins addressed the news on Instagram Live according to InTouch Weekly.

“Oh yeah for all of you who care, or who wanted to talk junk about me. I totally got used but it’s all good. Luis got married to a Dominican lady in Jersey, best I can tell — I saw pictures,” Hopkins said in the clip. “Yeah, he’s married to someone else. She looks older than me, [she’] from the Dominican Republic. So all the people who thought I was crazy — his situation was pretty lovely. I mean, we were together for two years so it’s all good. Oh God, it doesn’t hurt at all. I’m good. I’m so good.”

One reason why the marriage didn’t affect her too much is likely linked to her new outlook on life. Hopkins seems focused on bettering herself and shaping her “revenge body” in order to find her own follow-up to her 90 Day Fiance love story.

The reality star made some lifestyle changes and opened up to fans on social media, sharing details of her partnership with Teami Blends detox tea.

“Yes, I’ve lost actual weight with this!” the reality star explained. “I’ve lost over 40 pounds..no, it was not in the same month, it’s been over time.”

She went on to explain that she’s been drinking the tea for over six months, drinking it every day and never going without it.

Hopkins has talked about her struggles losing weight in the past, giving some details about how the Teami detox has given her the mindset to “be more conscious about” the food and drink she was putting inside of her body.

The reality star continues to place updates on her social page, giving fans words of encouragement and looks at her slimming features. She’s also not afraid to show a bit of skin it seems.

It should be noted that a lot of her Teami posts do read like adds for the detox tea, so users should always do their own research before traveling down a new health road.

No matter what, Hopkins has taken on some new lifestyle changes and seems to be happy with herself.