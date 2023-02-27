'90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' Announces New Season Premiere on TLC

Mark your calendars for more 90 Day Fiancé as 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise returns for a brand new season. Follow new and familiar faces as they look for love in and around the Caribbean when all-new episodes premiere Monday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC, the network announced Monday.

"It's an all-new season of 90 Day Fiance love stories set in and around the Caribbean, as Americans who fall in love in paradise wonder if it can last once the suntan fades away," the network teased. Returning for the all-new episodes are Season 2 couple VaLentine and Carlos, whose relationship is threatened by a past relationship as they prepare to tie the knot. Also appearing on the new season are The Family Chantel star Lidia, who hopes to bring new love interest Scott to the Dominican Republic to meet him for the first time, and pregnant Jessica and Juan, who are hoping to enter the next chapter of their lives as parents when rumors of infidelity surface.

Viewers will also get to know nudist Jordan, who likes to bare it all, but her partner Everton is anything but open. And while successful doctor April is madly in love with the much younger Valentin, her dominating personality is an ongoing problem for him. And finally, Matt met Ana in an online chat group, but can their love survive real-world temptations?

Also announced Monday were the return of new seasons of Dr. Pimple Popper, premiering Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET; You, Me & My Ex, premiering Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET; 7 Little Johnstons, premiering Tuesday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET; Doubling Down With the Derricos, premiering Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET; and Save My Skin, premiering Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

The spring lineup on TLC brings "more of the heartfelt, familial and, at times, dramatic moments that viewers love and crave," the network teased. TLC kicked off 2023 with high ratings, claiming three of the top five non-sports, ad-supported cable programs with people ages 25 through 54 with their series Sister Wives, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and 1000lb Sisters. The network remains the number one primetime, non-sports ad-supported cable network for women 25-54 for the third year running.