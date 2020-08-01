✖

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins accused husband Paul Staehle of sexual assault and filed for a protective order against him after a fight earlier this week. On Thursday, Staehle published an Instagram Live video, explaining how Martins called police after their big fight. In the protective order, Martins accused Staehle of assaulting her on "multiple occasions," and Staehle published photos of the documents on his Instagram Story himself. On Saturday morning, Staehle also said Martins and their young son Pierre are both reported missing.

Staehle shared a photo of the protective order after he was served with the documents, reports The Blast. Martins accused Staehle of pushing her, grabbing her breast, and "squeezing and twisting, hurting me." She also accused him of "pushing me to the floor, covering my mouth, he [forced] his penis into my mouth and forcefully rapes me." She accused him of throwing things, yelling, and threatening to call the police. She said he holds her green card and documents.

Martins also accused him of keeping her under constant surveillance. "I am not allowed to leave the house," she wrote. "He monitors my phone. He has cameras around the house and he can see through his phone who arrives and who leaves." She claimed Staehle threatens to "take our son Pierre away if I ever leave" and forced her to drink alcohol. Martins also claimed she is afraid of Staehle's mother, whom she says was a witness to alleged abuse but would not report her son.

The protective order news came after Staehle shared a live video showing police officers visiting their home. He claimed Martins and her lawyer called the police. "I have no idea why you guys were called. I don't know what I've done," he told the officers, adding he has "nothing against" them, but does not know what why they were called. "We were doing a call, I look over, I see her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce. I asked her what's going on with this," Staehle said.

Staehle said Martins was upset when he confronted her about texts and told police there was a Child Protective Services investigation into Martins because she was not following an agreement. He also accused Martins of going to another man's house to drink and brought Pierre with her. Martins was also seen speaking with police in the video, telling officers Staehle controlled every aspect of her life and she needed help. Police said they could not get involved in the custody situation, but the feed ended before the situation was solved.

After posting photos of the protective order, Staehle said Martins was reported missing. The local sheriff's department deputies visited his house, looking for Martins and Pierre. Staehle told his Instagram followers he was upset by the situation and was scared for Pierre's well-being. Staehle asked his followers to contact the sheriff's department if they knew anything about Martins' appearance.