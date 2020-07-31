'90 Day Fiance': Paul Staehle Reveals Wife Karine Martins Called Police on Him Following Fight

Trouble is brewing between 90 Day Fiancé's Paul Staehle and his wife, Karine Martins. Thursday, Staehle took to Instagram Live to reveal the mother of his son had called the police on him following a nasty fight. In footage captured by fans before it expired or was deleted, Staehle tells the camera, "Karine and her lawyer did call the cops. I'm not making this stuff up," as police pulled up to approach the house.

Asking for permission to livestream their interaction, Staehle told the officers, "I have no idea why you guys were called. I don't know what I've done," adding, "I'm pro-police. I have nothing against you guys. I just want to know what's going on." He continued of the situation, "We were doing a call, I look over, I see her talking to a Brazilian lawyer about child support and divorce. I asked her what's going on with this."

Staehle then claimed Martins became upset when he asked her about the texts, telling the police there was an alleged Child Protective Services investigation open regarding his wife, in regards to which she was not complying with the agreement reached with the agency. Staehle claimed his wife had run off to another man's house to drink beer with their 1-year-old son, and that he didn't feel safe with his wife being around their child. He also claimed that Martins had pushed him the day before, and that the cameras around his home would show the incident, protesting that he had never laid a hand on his wife.

Officers can be seen talking to both parties during the Live, trying to resolve the issue and even calling a friend of Martins', who told police she wanted to leave her home and go to a shelter, because Staehle controlled everything in her life and she needed assistance. Police could be heard saying they were not able to get involved in custody issues, but the Live ended before the situation was resolved completely.

The couple has had some serious ups and downs this month, with Staehle posting photos earlier this month of his wife in a hospital bed. "Karine is OK. Everything is fine," he reassured his followers on social media afterward. "Thank you everyone for your concerns." He added a note thanking the doctors at the hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, writing, "God bless the amazing medical team here."