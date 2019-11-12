’90 Day Fiance’ Star Karine Martins ‘Looking for a Laywer’ as She Confirms Paul Staehle Split

90 Day Fiancé’s Karine Martins has confirmed she is seeking a divorce from husband Paul Staehle after he claimed she was leaving him early Tuesday on Instagram. Speaking to Us Weekly that same day, the 23-year-old Brazil native confirmed, “Yes, I am looking for a lawyer now.”

Staehle first revealed that he and the mother of his 7-month-old son, Pierre, had split on Instagram Stories, writing in Portuguese, “Karine started divorce proceedings in Manaus.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He also shared a video of himself talking to Pierre, explaining to followers that he would be traveling with his mother and saying, “I’m going to miss you little guy.”

Later, he told followers that he and Martins would only be accepting Cameo orders until midnight Tuesday, adding of his plans, “I will probably go up the Amazon to try to convince her to live with Pierre in USA with or without me. I just want the best possible life for my son.”

In September, the TLC personality said he was looking for a divorce attorney, writing in a since-deleted Facebook post, “Karine asked me to remove our photos. And let everyone know that she doesn’t want me in her life. Guess I need a lawyer.”

The couple celebrated their 2-year anniversary earlier this month, with Staehle celebrating on Instagram at the time “our never ending roller coaster of a journey.”

The former pair celebrated that anniversary, as well as Halloween, in Kentucky with Staehle’s family before returning home to their Manaus apartment, where they learned that their home had been burglarized, leaving the couple “devastated” at the loss of all their valuables.

Martins wrote on her Instagram Story in Portuguese of the incident, “We work together to have everything we have and people take it effortlessly. But we are fine. [This is] what matters now, and we will work together again to get everything that was taken.”

Paul’s mom Mary Edna also offered her thoughts on the crime, writing on her son’s Instagram post about the news, “So sorry Paul. You and family ok. #1 main thing. Material things can be replaced.”

“I know it is sad, but evil bad things happen like this sadly,” she continued. “You have the most precious with you, your family and they are ok remember that.”

Staehle and Martins appeared on the most recent season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which chronicled the difficulties the couple had obtaining a visa for Staehle due to his criminal record as well as his suspicion that Martins was soliciting money from other American men while preparing for their child.

Photo credit: TLC