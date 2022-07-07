Divisive '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Divorces, Files for Restraining Orders

90 Day Fiance couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce and restraining orders against each other. Their relationship was chronicled during the 2016 season of the TLC reality show. They were also featured in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and earned their own spinoff, The Family Chantel.

Jimeno, 30, filed for divorce on May 27, according to court documents Entertainment Tonight obtained. On that same day, a mutual restraining order was filed. They have not publicly commented on their split, as the deterioration of their relationship is playing out in the ongoing fourth season of The Family Chantel on TLC.

The former couple split in April, according to the documents. Jimeno said their relationship was "irretrievably broken," reports TMZ. Jimeno accused Everett of withdrawing $257,000 from their joint business account five days before they split and allegedly transferred the money to an account in her and her sister's name. Jimeno asked the judge for an emergency hearing, but the motion was denied. A hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

The new season of The Family Chantel debuted in June. During the premiere, the estranged couple got into an argument after Jimeno FaceTimed Everett, 31, from a restaurant he went to because he does not like her cooking. In a confessional, Jimeno accused Everett of being selfish. There was also a scene with Jimeno criticizing Everett's cleaning.

"I work full time and I come home, put dinner on the table," Everett told the cameras in the premiere. "I'm trying to be, like, superwoman. After he told me that I'm not doing enough, I started doing even more and going above and beyond. I think he's just trying to make me feel bad."

During a July episode, Everett accused Jimeno of disrespecting women, just as his father did. She also expressed concerns about his relationship with a co-worker, Antonella. She got into an argument with him when she found another woman's name strapped to his keys. Jimeno claimed this was part of an office game, but she didn't believe him.

"What about coming home at three in the morning without your car?" Everett asked Jimeno. "And I don't know how you got here, and I don't know how your car got back here in the morning. I don't want to get into the lies you've told me, the lies." Jimeno then accused Everett of being "lazy."

90 Day Fiance fans were introduced to Jimeno and Everett in 2016 when cameras followed Everett to the Dominican Republic to meet Jimeno. They got engaged in secret and soon moved to Atlanta. The couple did not have children. In October 2020, they told Us Weekly they did not want to rush into expanding their family.

"Chantel needs to finish school [first]. Maybe she wants to get a master's degree," Jimeno said at the time. "I don't want to do the same mistakes that my father did to me. That's my main thing. I want my child to have all they need, like a school, food, clothes, toys... It's very important to me. I want to be the best father in the world."