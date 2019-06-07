’90 Day Fiance’ Star Chantel Everett Wears Wedding Ring Amid Split Rumors From Husband Pedro

90 Day Fiance star, Chantel Everett is still wearing her wedding ring amid rumors she and husband, Pedro, have split.

According to In Touch, Everett is seen donning her wedding band in recent Instagram photos, even as speculation swirls that she and Pedro have already called off their relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet cites the episode wherein Pedro was caught getting close to another woman in a nightclub as possible evidence for why the pair may no longer be together.

In one photo shared just this week, Everett is seen petting a dog, and a closer inspection reveals that she does in fact have her wedding ring on.

Another photo just a one day prior to the puppy photo shows Everett in an old-style Ecuadorian kitchen, and again she does appear to be wearing her wedding band.

Everett spoke to 90 Day cameras the night that Pedro was dancing with another woman, saying, “I don’t know where he is or even what he’s doing and I’m worried.”

For his part, Pedro knew he messed up, saying, “Chantel going to kill me. I’m thinking I messed up tonight, but I had such a great time.”

#90dayfiance Pedro- “I hope Chantel never finds out about what happened”

The camera crew & producers- pic.twitter.com/s7oqepvg1G — Bre Abbey (@brezilluhh) June 3, 2019

The woman he was dancing with turned out to be an old friend, and she also spoke to the 90 Day cameras. “I think, between Pedro and I, there was a connection. It’s something that he hasn’t felt in a while because of problems he’s had with his wife,” she said. “I think he should find a woman like him. Dominican, that understands him and accepts him how he is.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC, however, Everett and Pedro will soon be getting their own spinoff when The Family Chantel debuts on TLC in the near future.