’90 Day Fiance’: Pedro Jimeno Admits He ‘Messed up’ During Drunken Night Away From Wife Chantel Everett

Pedro Jimeno’s trip back home to the Dominican Republic got out of hand quickly when a drunken night led the 90 Day Fiancé star to question the future of his marriage to Chantel Everett.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Chantel admitted to her parents that since her husband booked a one-way ticket back to his home country, he hadn’t been responding to any of her messages.

“I don’t know where he is or even what he’s doing and I’m worried,” she said, explaining she was considering going to the Dominican Republic herself to track him down to see where his head was.

After all the fighting with his new bride’s family, it was clear Pedro was happy to be home and around his friends, heading out for a raucous night on the town filled with plenty of drinking and dancing.

The toast of the evening was to Pedro being “single” for the night, and the TLC star seemed to take the sentiment to heart, even tossing his wedding ring in a drink.

After getting down and dirty on the dance floor with another woman, however, Pedro seemed to know he had taken things too far for a married man.

“Chantel going to kill me,” he told the camera. “I’m thinking I messed up tonight, but I had such a great time.”

As for the woman he was dancing with? The longtime friend of Pedro’s didn’t exactly think he was missing much in taking a step outside his marriage.

“I think, between Pedro and I, there was a connection. It’s something that he hasn’t felt in a while because of problems he’s had with his wife,” she said. “I think he should find a woman like him. Dominican, that understands him and accepts him how he is.”

Pedro’s sister added to the camera, “My only thought was, if Chantel was seeing this, she’d be dying.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

