’90 Day Fiance’ Star Chantel Everett Calls Marriage to Pedro Jimeno a ‘Scam’

Chantel Everett is beginning to doubt the basis of her entire marriage to Pedro Jimeno after a friend claimed to know his family had plotted for him to marry an American woman for their own financial gain. In Monday’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, The Family Chantel, the distraught Chantel broke the news of the accusations against her husband to parents Karen and Thomas and siblings River and Winter.

“I basically found out our whole marriage is a scam,” Chantel told them, as per PEOPLE. It came as a shock to Chantel’s parents, who have long had a problem with Jimeno and his family, accusing them of taking advantage of their daughter.

“When it seems that [there] is an intentional plot to use another person, it’s almost borderline body trafficking, is it?” Karen responded.

Chantel admitted she wasn’t sure how much money Jimeno was sending his family anymore, as the two now have separate bank accounts.

“I don’t know because he doesn’t disclose that to me anymore.” she revealed “I tried talking to Pedro about it, but he just keeps going in circles and circles … last night he told me to find another husband.”

It was all too much for Everett’s family, who went to confront Jimeno at his home with his wife, taser drawn.

“Stay away from my house!” Chantel yelled. “Don’t talk to Pedro. I’m gonna handle this. I shouldn’t have told you anything. This is my relationship. Stay out of it!”

It’s been a tough start to their marriage for the 90 Day Fiancé couple, with Chantel accusing her husband of cheating on her during Sunday’s Happily Ever After? tell-all episode.

“You went [to the Dominican Republic] to hang out with hoes,” she told him. “It just shows that he really doesn’t respect me or our relationship at all.”

Pedro then revealed he was sure their marriage could “never survive,” adding, “I don’t want to do nothing because I don’t know if I was to stay in this marriage.”

The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

