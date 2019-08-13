‘The Family Chantel’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

90 Day Fiance has spawned several spinoffs at this point. We’ve seen the show go The Other Way, followed them beyond the 90 days on Happily Ever After, and even got a whiff of the process Before the 90 Days. But now the show has taken a pair of its fan-favorite couples and given them their own series on TLC.

The Family Chantel follows Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett after their appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and gives fans a look inside the couple’s marital life while balancing it with interactions with Everett’s family. Given that Everett introduced Jimeno to her family under false pretenses to begin with, it can be assumed that the drama will be in full form during the show’s run.

The show focuses on Chantel and Pedro, adding in Everett’s parents Karen and Thomas, her siblings River and Winter and then Jimeno’s mother Lidia and his sister Nicole according to TLC’s official description.

“Pedro and Chantel have weathered major marital ups and downs involving everything from feisty family members to their own trust issues,” the synopsis reads. “Viewers will follow this unique modern family as they try to move past their differences and come together as an extended family, but as Chantel’s parents Karen and Thomas try to protect their brood, will they push their children too far?”

Four episodes of the series have made it to the air to this point, and it is holding firm to the Monday night, 10 p.m. ET slot on the network, following behind the latest episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way at 8 p.m. ET. on TLC.

Most 90 Day Fiance fans will be tuned in to watch their favorites on Monday nights, while possibly adding a few more, so they don’t need to be told where to watch. But for those looking for some extra time with the names they’ve grown to enjoy, TLC offers numerous ways to tune in.

First and easiest is on TLC itself at 10 p.m. ET, where you can either watch live or DVR the program to devour it at your leisure. If that isn’t your cup of tea, TLC offers the episodes on their official website behind you cable or satellite provider’s login.

If that doesn’t work, fans can also tune in to watch via TLC’s app on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox and on their Samsung Smart TV. This falls under their TLC GO banner and follows along with other Discovery own channels like ID GO and Food Network GO. You can also tune in through Hulu’s live TV package, giving cord-cutters a chance to watch the reality drama unfold.

Don’t miss a moment. The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, following 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way at 8 and 9 p.m. ET.