’90 Day Fiance’: Chantel Everett Snipes at Husband Pedro Jimeno’s Sister

Rumors are swirling about 90 Day Fiance star’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s relationship following their return for Happily Ever After Season 4. Many fans believe the pair called it quits, and speculation grew even more recently after the pair traded barbs about different members of the others family on social media.

Earlier this week Everett shared some unkind memes about sister-in-law Nicole Jimeno on Instagram that further led fans to believe they were done. In Touch Weekly reported that On May 22, she posted a meme to her Instagram story about people “talking behind by back,” asking them to “kiss my a—.” She then shared another, more direct, meme about hating her sister-in-law “because when you open your mouth you sound like a f—ing idiot.”

The post came after a series of shady posts, including one toasting “the mother-in-laws (sic) that try to micro-manage their adult sons’/daughters’ love lives, but have never had a successful one themselves.”

Everett isn’t the only one taking digs at family members, however. Pedro also took a few jabs at Everett’s family on social media. On May 8, he posted a photo of Gorilla Glue, calling it “lipstick for mothers-in-law.” Before that he posted a picture of a snake biting a man’s face, writing that it was “the kiss of the mother-in-law.”

Rumors first started swirling about the TLC personalities having ended their relationship in early May, when Everett implied that they were no longer together. According to In Touch, she shared a comment from a fan that thought Pedro “thirst trapping a bit much on Instagram” was a sign the marriage had ended. Everett shared the comment, adding, “Seriously.”

Prior to that, Everett and Pedro’s sister Chantel had serious issues. As reported by In Touch Weekly, Chantel flat out told Pedro to divorce Everett, calling her a “b—” in Spanish. The pair continued to fight on and off screen, which only fueled rumors that their relationship didn’t work out.

The couple’s rocky relationship likely hasn’t been great for either of them, but it’s been a goldmine for TLC. Newsweek reported that the pair were getting a spinoff show, which would center all around their many ups and downs.

“Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel, and their larger-than-life families,” Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC said in a statement about the show. “For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships, and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bulls eye.”

The show is due to come to the network in July, so fans may just have to wait until then to find out for sure what’s going on with these two.