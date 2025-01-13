’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Niles and Adnan Face Off in Wild Tell All

Things are getting real on the first part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All — and Adnan is officially making a bid for the biggest villain of the season. So let’s get into all the bombshells, all the drama, and all the fighting of the Season 7 Tell All. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All Part 1.

Let’s start with some of the relationship bombshells before we get into Adnan’s whole deal. First off — Rayne and Chidi aren’t going to be at the Tell All. I’m not totally sure why, but they’ve both been really active talking about filming on social media, so that might be it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Then we find out that Loren and Faith are back together — no! Loren even mailed her her engagement ring back, even though Faith thankfully doesn’t consider them engaged. Even though the whole cast was like, ‘Girl dump him,’ she said it’s tough for her to give up on Loren because he’s so accepting of her being trans. Faith deserves so much better than that though, especially after Loren’s friend Esther reveals that he originally planned his trip to the Philippines to be with another trans woman who turned out to just be a scammer.

Play video

Božo is also getting exposed for maybe juggling a couple of relationships. Now I don’t blame Bozo for not feeling the love with Vanja when they first met in person — that happens — but he did admit in the Tell All to talking to his ex and Vanja at the same time after Vanja exposed texts between her and the other woman. Božo claims it wasn’t anything sketchy and that he’s always been friendly with his ex, but he also almost immediately excused himself from the Tell All because he was two hours late for a meeting? Last time I checked he was unemployed, so hmm…

The real drama of the Tell All came from Adnan and Tigerlily. They just had their baby boy 6 weeks ago, so you’d imagine they might be feeling a little tired, but Adnan came to this Tell All activated.

He even stormed off the stage when no one raised their hand after Shaun Robinson asked who thought he treated Tigerlily like an equal, telling her to “be careful” about what she said about their relationship while he gave her a chance to talk solo. And when Brian tried to give Adnan some advice about not letting his ego get the better of him, it didn’t seem to sink in. “I went at a guy with a gun in my face because of my ego!” Brian told Adnan, adding, “Bro, you’re going to f–- your life!”

TLC

But Adnan simply responded that Brian couldn’t relate to him, saying of his past, “You’re 20, you’re shooting and you’re in the chair but didn’t want to stay like this. Because no, because you didn’t [follow] a religion.”

Adnan then started beef with Niles, who after revealing he’s struggling to find the funds to bring Matilda over to the U.S., got called her sugar daddy by Adnan. And it was not received well obviously, with Niles telling Adnan, “I will break your face.”

And it’s only gonna pop off more between these two next time. In a preview of part 2 of the Tell All, Niles steps up to Adnan, asking, “You know what people down south do to people who do that kind of stuff?” as Adnan fires back, “Don’t bet on yourself.” Security then steps in, but I’m so curious to see what escalates their arguing to that point!

This article was adapted from the latest episode of PopCulture Social Call, streaming weekdays on PopCulture.com’s YouTube channel. You can now watch this episode, which is embedded in the above article.