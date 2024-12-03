’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’: Loren Accused of Flirting Behind Faith’s Back

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is keeping the drama coming with these Season 7 couples, and I’m honestly shocked we’re still getting multiple cheating scandals, a big twist, and possibly a wedding 14 episodes in! Spoiler-filled recap ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7, Episode 14, “A Separate Peace.”

Let’s start with Faith and Loren, whose “illness of the whores” has officially cleared up, thank God. But I still don’t think Faith should be going any further with Loren, because he apparently was flirting with a drag queen directly in front of her friends during a night out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

tlc

Faith’s friends already don’t like Loren. They don’t like the fact that he cheated on her before and they think it’s weird that he’s already bringing up marriage after a couple of weeks. But it’s the flirting that’s really hitting Faith. Loren tries to defend himself, saying he was simply doing what he’s supposed to do at a drag show…but I’d like to see that footage before I decide.

Niles is also not being totally honest with Matilda. The two make up after their disastrous meeting with Mr. Arc, and Matilda is thrilled when Niles reveals he’s changed his mind about not getting married on this trip. But she is less than thrilled when he reveals to her that he had gotten fired from his job before he left for Ghana.

Niles has only got $109 in his bank account, and that’s not going to pay for the bride price, let alone the wedding. There’s no renegotiating the bride price, so Matilda is stressin’. And she also wonders why there’s a new Niles secret that’s revealed seemingly every week.

Speaking of reveals, Tigerlily won’t be doing much of that for the foreseeable future. She’s starting to see how much Adnan’s interpretation of Islam is going to change her life when he shows her what he thinks is acceptable pool wear – and the head-to-toe coverage of her new swimsuit is not anything she’s used to. The two compromise on what looks like a dress made of dive suit material, but Adnan says it’s still not acceptable long-term. And Tigerlily seems to be realizing she’s in over her head, getting emotional about all the changes she’s had to make.

Joe might be a little out of his depth with Magda too. She’s still upset that he had sex with another woman early on in their relationship, even though Joe assures her she’s the only one he wants to be with from now on. But he is still hiding a secret friendship with his ex from her, so I’m sure that will go well in the future.

Magda is hiding a bit of a secret from Joe too, and when her friends reveal that she previously moved to Germany to be with an ex, Joe is worried this means she’s a little impulsive when it comes to making major life decisions.

Finally in this episode, we got to see a little bit of solo Vanja taking on Croatia minus one Božo after the two called off their relationship. And while she’s keeping her heart open to love with other guys, her prospects aren’t looking great, as the first man to approach her was interested in dating her while in an open relationship with another person. Vanja wasn’t down for his proposal, so she’s back to her lonely travels for now. Poor Vanja!

This article was adapted from the latest episode of PopCulture Social Call, streaming weekdays on PopCulture.com’s YouTube channel. You can now watch this episode, which is embedded in the above article.



