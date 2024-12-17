’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’: Loren Proposes to Faith and You Won’t Believe Her Reaction

Romance is in the air on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days…I guess. This proposal from Loren to Faith is going to go down in 90 Day history — I mean there’s hotel room tattooing involved. And that’s not where the drama ends this week. Sunny and Veah have a truly disastrous family meeting as Brian and Ingrid’s story comes to a close, and Adnan is deeply unhelpful at Thanksgiving dinner. Which, honestly, I’m with him there. So let’s get into it. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7, Episode 16, “The Razor’s Edge.”

Loren Pops the Question to Faith

We’ve got to start our recap with Loren and Faith. They were the stars of this week’s episode as Loren celebrated their reconciliation by…asking Faith to give him a tattoo? Just in his hotel room? He’s gonna go home with more than just the “illness of the whores.” At least the results are bad.



With that open wound festering, Loren decided it was time to pop the question to Faith — using magic. I didn’t think Faith was going to accept his magic-scarf-trick-turned-proposal, because Loren’s time in the Philippines has been a disaster, but she does. You’re in danger, girl, don’t let the tattoos and the magic fool you.

Ingrid and Brian Say Goodbye

At least we had one horrible couple actually break up this episode. Ingrid and Brian finally went their separate ways after a horrible few weeks together, and while Ingrid was upset she wasted two years talking to this guy online, she was pretty unemotional at their parting. Brian on the other hand, he was either emotional or pretending to be emotional.

Sunny and Veah’s Family Meeting Goes Wrong

The couple who actually tugged at my heartstrings this week was Veah and Sunny. Veah agreed to cover up her tattoos to meet Sunny’s father, despite her trauma of living with an abusive hyper-religious family as a child. And this meeting didn’t make her anxiety any better, because Sunny’s dad immediately tells her she looks unhealthy and that she needs to remove her tattoos.

He also said Veah needs to convert to Islam, which is not something Sunny has ever explicitly said to her. And although Veah is clearly getting upset, Sunny literally stays silent. Not a word. Eventually, Veah needs to take a minute and calm down outside of the restaurant, and Sunny has no sympathy for her! Where’s Rory? We’ve got to bring him back because this is not going well.

Niles Needs Money for His Wedding to Matilda

Neither are Niles’ finances. He’s asking Mr. Arc for money so he can, you know, pay for the wedding that’s happening that day, but Mr. Arc is shocked Niles didn’t bring up his lack of funds before. He does agree to loan Niles the money, but Niles is once again stretching the truth because he promises him that Matilda will be able to come to the U.S. in five months, an estimate he admits to the cameras is unrealistic.

Tigerlily Celebrates Thanksgiving With Adnan’s Family

Adnan is also making some promises he won’t be able to keep as his family travels to Turkey — fittingly for an American Thanksgiving dinner. I won’t even hate, Tigerlily did the best she could making this dinner in a foreign kitchen and a husband who wouldn’t help at all. But dinner was a little awkward because Adnan put Tigerlily in a tough situation when he promised his mom he’ll visit her every month or two when he moves to the U.S. — an unrealistic schedule if he and Tigerlily have a baby.

Magda and Joe Make Peace

We didn’t get a ton of Magda and Joe this week, but they did make up after their fight about Magda’s pretty expedited timeline for their engagement and marriage. Magda still wants Joe to propose, but she doesn’t want to pressure him, so they were able to set that aside as they set out for a picnic in her hometown.

