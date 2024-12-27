’90 Day Fiance’ Favorite Reveals Pregnancy

90 Day Fiancé is adding a new member to the TLC family! Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah revealed she was pregnant with her and husband Adnan Abdelfattah’s first child together on the Sunday, Dec. 22, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

After getting married earlier this season of Before the 90 Days, Tigerlily and Adnan took a “baby-making” trip to Turkey. Once Tigerlily returned to her home in Texas and Adnan traveled back to Jordan, the reality personality learned she was indeed pregnant, showing off her positive pregnancy test on the episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I started having some lower abdominal pressure since the baby-making trip,” she told the camera before taking the test. “So it totally may be too early, but I made sure to travel in my primetime ovulation window.”

The 41-year-old is already mother to two children from a previous marriage and had expressed concern that she wouldn’t be able to conceive another child with her new husband. But when she got a call from Adnan, 22, after getting her positive test results, she decided to keep her pregnancy a secret — for now.

“It’s not something that you tell someone on the phone,” she explained on the show. “I’m going to have to look and see when I can go next and tell him in person.” The pregnant star added, “I just hope he gets his spousal visa approved as soon as possible, because how am I going to do this alone?”

Tigerlily and Adnan sparked rumors that they had already welcomed their first child together back in October when Adnan responded to an Instagram Q&A about having kids with his new wife, “Everything from Allah we will be happy with. We have first one [checkmark emoji].” The following month, Tigerlily’s Instagram Q&A added more fuel to the fire. “Are u pregnant yet? And I love you guys relationship just so cute to watch the love story,” one person asked. In response, Tigerlily wrote simply, “Thank you! Stay tuned,” adding the eyes emoji hinting that there would be more on the pregnancy front to share soon.

After sharing the big baby news on TLC, Adnan and Tigerlily told PEOPLE in a statement, “We are so happy we had a successful baby making trip and are expanding our family!” Tigerlilly added, “I was thrilled to find out I’m pregnant so quickly! I can’t wait for Adnan to join me in the US for my pregnancy journey. I hope it won’t be too long to wait for his visa to get approved.”