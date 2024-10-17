’90 Day Fiancé’s Tigerlily Reveals ‘Super Inaccurate’ Misconception Fans Have About Her Marriage to Adnan (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Tigerlily Taylor is clearing up a major misconception fans have about her marriage to Adnan Abdelfattah. Prior to Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Tigerlily opened up to PopCulture.com about a “super inaccurate” idea she thinks some people have about her whirlwind romance with the 22-year-old Jordanian model.

As Season 7 viewers watch Tigerlily travel from her home in Texas to marry Adnan in his home country, the 41-year-old mother of two told PopCulture that “a lot of people think that I left my children behind … and that is the most inaccurate [thing] because I’m a full-time mom.” She clarified, “This was the first time I left my children and I was gone for six days. But I guess people watching may not understand it was only six days. They may think it’s an extended amount of time.”

“My children are the most important thing to me,” Tigerlily continued, “So that part is super inaccurate.” When it comes to criticism of her decision not to bring her kids with her to meet Adnan or attend their wedding, the reality personality noted that they had met their future stepfather plenty of times before her trip on video chat.

“My children knew him,” she explained. “Like during those times when [we were] on video chat, my children were there and my children are part of it. You know, he wasn’t just marrying me. He’s marrying my children too. We’re family.”

Tigerlily added that because she’s choosing not to have her children on the Before the 90 Days and has been keeping them off of social media “for privacy reasons,” people don’t see “how I am as a mom.”

Tigerlily’s trip to visit Adnan in Jordan may have been a short one, but viewers have already seen the two struggle with cultural clashes as Tigerlily bristles against Adnan’s rules about her dressing modestly and avoiding contact with men.

Tigerlily told PopCulture she “kind of knew” about the wardrobe guidelines her husband wanted her to follow, but admitted that his comments to her about covering up before her trip were “kind of vague” and inconsistent, which made the whole thing “a bit confusing.”

“I didn’t know anything about not being able to be in the same room with a guy,” she continued, explaining that while she doesn’t have men in her life as close friends, it was a “big deal” for her as a businesswoman to not be able to shake men’s hands.

Today, Tigerlily has been able to find a middle ground with Adnan. “I think that, as long as both of us are doing the same thing – like if I can’t shake a man’s hand, he can’t shake a girl’s hand – as long as it’s the same and we’re both having that respect for each other, then I’m fine with it,” she shared. “I’m just not fine with it being one-sided or a double standard or something like that.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and is available to stream on Max.