’90 Day Fiancé’: Cheating Accusations Fly During Bombshell ‘Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 Tell All Trailer, and We Can’t Get Enough of the Drama

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is bringing the drama on the Season 7 Tell All, and we’re officially seated! Ahead of the Sunday, Jan. 12 premiere of part one, TLC has released an explosive sneak peek at all of the shocking confrontations and accusations to come as the 90 Day couples come together for the first time.

Adnan finds himself at the center of many of the arguments teased in the Tell All, coming at Veah after she’s accused of cheating by fiancé Sunny. Adnan tells Veah that Sunny “can’t trust her” over the allegations, adding, “You will continue your life with cheating.” Veah isn’t taking the criticism lying down, however, telling Adnan “no” repeatedly before shouting, “Be quiet!”

Veah isn’t the only one getting into it with Adnan. Niles walks off the stage after a confrontation with the Jordan native after Adnan demands he respect his marriage to Tigerlily. “Get him out! Get him out of my sight,” Niles insists.

Brian might not have had the greatest season, but even he tells Adnan he needs to get his ego under control. “Don’t let your ego f— you, man,” Brian tells an unreceptive Adnan. “I went at a guy with a gun in my face because of my ego!” he insists, telling him later “Bro, you’re going to f— your life!”

Adnan doesn’t want to take Brian’s advice though, storming off. He doesn’t seem to mind the ire of his castmates, however, telling them earlier in the sneak peek that it is “not nice to meet you.”

Veah isn’t the only one handling cheating drama during the Tell All. Magda presses Joey to tell her the truth about whether or not he ever had a thing with his friend Stephanie after the couple nearly broke up earlier this season due to Joey’s previously undisclosed relationship with his friend Jill.

Even host Shaun Robinson wonders if Joey’s friends declined their Tell All invitation because there was something he was “worried that they would bring up.” But Joey is remaining tight-lipped…for now.

Loren is a little less shy, volunteering some shocking details about his sex life after splitting with Faith in the Philippines. Asked if he had been intimate with anyone following his return to the U.S., Loren revealed he hooked up once again with the “girl who gave [him] gonorrhea,” stupefying his fellow cast members.

Vanja and Josko’s life in the bedroom also comes up in the Tell All, as Josko seems to come for his ex’s prowess in bed, suggesting they only had sex in “one or two positions” during their short time together. Vanja says there were much more serious issues, however, accusing the Croatia native of taking a video of them “without [her] knowledge.”

Watch the drama go down as 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.