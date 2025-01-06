’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’: Tigerlily and Adnan Get Into a Huge Argument Amid Her Pregnancy

New year, new 90 Day Fiancé drama! Tigerlily and Adnan might be about to welcome a baby, but is their relationship going to last that long? Speaking of relationships — what in the hell happened to Vanja and Josko’s? And is Sunny’s dad winning the Season 7 villain award? It’s a tight competition but he’s certainly gunning for it with this awkward meeting. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7, Episode 19, “Never Let Me Go”

Adnan and Tigerlily Go Head-to-Head

Let’s start with our new parents-to-be. Tigerlily is now in her second trimester, but it’s not all baby bliss with her and Adnan, as she tells her friends that she and her new husband are fighting all the time. See, they just bought a cabin they’re going to renovate, but that means Tigerlily and her kids have been staying in hotels while Adnan is still in Jordan awaiting his visa. Stressful. Also, Adnan has been doing some sketchy stuff.

Adnan wants to keep his apartment in Jordan when he comes to the U.S. and he also gave his brother power of attorney, both of which have Tigerlily her new husband is planning his exit strategy. Adnan isn’t helping his case either, he freaks out when Tigerlily mentions maybe doing a post-nuptial agreement to protect both of their assets. Tigerlily admits to the camera, “I have no idea what’s going to happen and I don’t know where we go from here.”

Sunny’s Dad Severs Ties

That’s how I feel about Veah and Sunny too after this week’s episode. After getting engaged, they meet up with Sunny’s dad again — and shocker — it doesn’t go well. Sunny’s dad immediately calls Veah “disrespectful” for leaving their previous dinner while having an anxiety attack. After all, he was just telling her she needed to convert to Islam and remove all her tattoos…

Sunny’s dad also doesn’t approve of Sunny moving to the U.S., but the big issue is Veah refusing to convert. Sunny’s dad says he needs to choose between his fiancée and his family — and then he does a little storm off, saying, “Don’t count on me for anything in the future.” I thought that walking off was disrespectful… or maybe just when Veah does it.

Josko Breaks Up With “Needy” Vanja

Let’s move on to our next relationship disaster — Vanja and Josko. These two were on the fast track to co-parenting last we saw them, but in this week’s episode, Vanja tells her cousin he pretty much ghosted her after his trip to Orlando. When she kept pressing him for “consistency in their communication moving forward,” he responded by calling her “needy,” and didn’t speak to her for five days.

When he did reach out, Josko criticized Vanja for not having “motherly instincts” in regard to her concerns about parenting his foster child. With plans set to visit Josko in Croatia, Vanja isn’t sure if she should just cancel the trip or attempt to fix things, but a call from Josko confuses her even more when he admits to ending things because he felt guilty leaving his son at home with his mom so much.

Vanja says she wishes he hadn’t made that choice without her, but Josko says, “I did not make the decision for us I made it for him.” After all this, she’s still thinking about going to visit him in Croatia again. Which I think is a bad idea, I’ll say it!

Joe Considers Proposing to Magda

Speaking of a bad idea, Magda and Joe decide to keep pushing forward with their relationship after she ultimately decides to give him one “last chance” following his admission that he’s still friends with his ex-girlfriend Jill. These two can’t go a day without fighting, but Joe assures us he’s thinking about proposing to Magda after she comes to the U.S. to meet his family. “There is a proposal in the weather forecast,” he says at the airport.

Niles and Matilda Say Goodbye

We’re ending on a kind of bittersweet note with Niles and Matilda. They’re in their newlywed bliss and I’m happy for them, but Matilda still has trust issues with Niles when it comes to him losing his job. “It really worries me because Niles lied to me a few times before,” she tells the cameras.

And those trust issues are well-placed. Niles prepares to leave Ghana for the U.S. but despite his promise to Mr. Arc to bring Matilda over with him within five months, he admits he’s not sure how long the visa process will actually take. “I didn’t do as much research on the visa process as I probably honestly should have done,” he confesses to the camera. Niles, stop getting in your own way! C’mon man!

And on that note, I’m ready for the Tell All (Catch our breakdown of the Tell All trailer here.)

This article was adapted from the latest episode of PopCulture Social Call, streaming weekdays on PopCulture.com's YouTube channel. You can now watch this episode, which is embedded in the above article.




