'90 Day Fiance' Announces Sizzling New Spinoff

90 Day Fiancé is keeping things spicy with a sizzling new spinoff. The hit TLC show brings some of its most memorable couples into the kitchen for 90 Day: Foody Call, premiering May 29 on discovery+, where they'll answer fans' burning questions while preparing dishes that remind them of home.

"Expect a dash of sass and a lot of fun when couples from the franchise invite you into their kitchens and dish on recipes for relationship success, all while preparing traditional meals from their home countries," the streamer announced Thursday in a news release. This cross between couples therapy and a cooking show will give an intimate look at the couples' relationship journies as they answer questions like "What is the most awkward interaction you’ve had with each of your in-laws?" and "How did you keep your long-distance relationship spicy?"

90 Day couples appearing on the show include Tania and Syngin; Robert and Anny; David and Annie; Sasha and Emily; Alexei and Loren Brovarnik; and Russ and Paola. In a sneak peek of the series from PEOPLE, Tania and Syngin talk foreplay while cooking. "For me, I told Syngin I need a lot more romance," she explains. "I love to have candles lit. I love to have a nice little dinner first. I like to be worked up before we even get to foreplay." Paola adds of how she and Russ keep things spicy since welcoming 2-year-old son Axel, "Get some nice sexy lingerie. If he doesn't like it, just go ahead and enjoy yourself."

In addition to the flagship series 90 Day Fiancé, the hit TLC franchise has more than 15 spinoffs, including 90 Day Bares All and 90 Day: The Single Life, which are exclusive to discovery+. On Bares All, cast members get an uncensored look at untold stories and never-before-seen footage from the franchise, while The Single Life follows former cast members who were less-than-lucky in their overseas relationships, including Ed, Colt, Molly, Fernanda, Brittany and Danielle.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is also preparing for another season kicking off Sunday, April 25 on TLC. Returning for another season are Angela and Michael; Kalani and Asuelu; Elizabeth and Andrei; Tiffany and Ronald; Mike and Natalie; Brandon and Julia; and Jovi and Yara, who just welcomed their first child together, daughter Mylah, at the end of 90 Day Fiancé Season 8. 90 Day: Foody Call premieres May 29 on discovery+.