'90 Day Fiance' Couple to Continue Their Journey on 'Happily Ever After' Season 6

90 Day Fiance couple Mike Youngquist and Natalie Podiakova will continue sharing their life together with fans in the upcoming sixth season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. The couple had a roller-coaster relationship during 90 Day Fiance Seasons 7 and 8, but they did end up marrying hours before Natalie's visa was set to expire. The two live in Mike's hometown of Sequin, Washington, and their storyline on Happily Ever After? will show how they continue to face their challenges.

Natalie, who is from Ukraine, and Mike almost did not get married at the end of 90 Day Fiance Season 8, as Mike, 35, put the wedding on hold three days before Natalie's visa was set to expire. He changed his mind though, and they did get married, although it appeared that he decided to do this so Natalie, 36, could staying the U.S. legally so she did not have to fly back to Europe during the coronavirus pandemic. In Happily Ever After?, Natalie wonders if Mike is committed to the marriage and is also afraid of his mother's intentions, reports Entertainment Tonight. She thinks his mother wants to turn Mike against her.

Happily Ever After? Season 6 will also feature two other couples. First up is Brandon, 28, and Julia, 27, who married in 90 Day Fiance Season 8. Julia, who is from Russia, is also struggling with her spouse's controlling mother while adjusting to life on their Dinwiddie, Virginia farm. Julia would prefer to move out of Brandon's parents' home, but he is apprehensive to do so. She is also jealous of his past and forbids Brandon from seeing women he dated before meeting her.

Jovi, 29, and Yara, 26, are also on Happily Ever After? Season 6. They tied the knot in Las Vegas and are parents to a baby girl. In the new show, the couple will adjust to parenthood, but Jovi's job makes that difficult. He is away from Yara and their daughter for months at a time because of his work, and she believes he is barely involved in raising their little one. Yara, who is from Ukraine, also wonders if moving to New Orleans was a good idea, considering how she does not see Jovi as much as she hoped. Jovi believes Yara is the one who is too controlling.

The other couples starring in Happily Ever After? Season 6 are Kalani, 32, and Asuelu, 25; Elizabeth, 30, and Andrei, 34; Tiffany, 29, and Ronald, 31; and Angela, 54, and Michael, 32. In a preview for the new season, Ansuelu's mother demanded he divorces Kalani after Kalani said she did not want to have a third child. The relationship between Kalani and Ansuelu's family has been strained, especially after they demanded Ansuelu sent money to Somoa to support their family, even though he is having a hard time supporting his own. 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? starts on Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes will also be posted on Discovery+ to stream.