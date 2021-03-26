Discovery+: What's Coming to the Streaming Service in April

The new discovery+ streaming platform continues to add new programming each month that is relevant to anyone interested in the networks belonging to the Discovery Channel fold. While the platform includes thousands of hours of content from Discovery, OWN, ID, Food Network, HGTV, and TLC, there is also plenty of original exclusive content. In April, subscribers will get to watch a new show executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, new 90 Day Fiance episodes, and plenty of spooky true crime documentaries.

Discovery+ launched on Jan. 4 in the U.S. and is available at $4.99 per month with commercials and $6.99 per month without them. When you sign up, you can get a free, seven-day trial before your account is charged. Verizon subscribers also get a 12-month subscription to discovery+. It is available to watch on Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Samsung devices.

Unlike many other streaming platforms, discovery+ releases new shows on different days of the week. April will also see exclusive episodes from beloved franchises. New 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? episodes will be released on Sunday, April 25 to catch fans up with their favorite couples. The Ghost Brothers will also be back for a fresh special on Saturday, April 17. Scroll on for a look at the rest of the new shows coming to discovery+ in April.