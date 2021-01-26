'90 Day Fiance': Meet the Stars Looking for Love in the 'Single Life' Spinoff, Watch the First Trailer

These 90 Day Fiancé stars' international love stories might have ended in heartbreak, but they're getting back in the dating game. Six singles from across the 90 Day franchise have decided to dust off their dating skills to dive back into romance on 90 Day: The Single Life, streaming on Discovery+ beginning Sunday, February 21 with a new episode dropping weekly. After their relationships crashed and burned on the hit TLC show, these singles are ready to move on. But are they really able to let go of the baggage from their last relationship? Navigating everything from first dates to falling in love again, these franchise favorites are looking for the perfect partner with the help of everything from friends, family members, dating coaches and apps. Will they be able to find that special connection again? Keep scrolling to see which of these memorable cast members is giving love another chance, and check out the show's first trailer above.

After his trip to the Philippines to meet former flame Rosemarie ended in disaster during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the San Diego resident, 55, is ready to look for love again. Enlisting the help of a professional to help him improve his dating game, Ed decides to step out of his comfort zone by asking out someone on whom he's had a crush for a long time. But will this endeavor end the same way as his short-lived romance with Rose?

The recently-divorced Fernanda is ready to get back on the market after her move from Mexico to the U.S. to marry Jonathan on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé ended in heartache and drama. The 22-year-old model, now living in Chicago, still struggles with her past as she tries to move on, and after learning her ex has moved to the Windy City with his new love, she dedicates herself to finding a new man. First in the playbook for helping her embrace a new chapter of her life – throwing herself a divorce party.

Danielle's turbulent relationship with her Tunisian ex-husband, Mohamed, was a disaster from the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé Season 2. The 47-year-old Sandusky, Ohio resident has struggle moving on with her life after everything she went through with Mohamed, but is ready to put all her effort into dating. Determined to give love another chance, Danielle is enlisting the help of her friends to put the final nail in her failed marriage's coffin. But will the reappearance of her ex undo everything she's worked so hard to build in her life?

Molly didn't expect her marriage to ex-husband Luis to come to such a contentious end after he came to live with her in Georgia from the Dominican Republic 90 Day Fiancé Season 5, but the 45-year-old custom bra shop owner is ready to move on with a little more romance in her life. Hopeful that a new romantic interest could restore her faith in men, Molly has to navigate the complicated dating life while also balancing her business and making sure any suitor is fully able to handle a strong woman like herself.

Back in Palm Beach, Florida after the end of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Yazan on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 left her plans of moving to Jordan in the dust, Brittany is already attracting attention from men. But while she's living her best life and embracing her sexy side, the aspiring rapper, 27, realizes she might have bitten off more than she can chew when she decides to date more than one guy at once.

Will third time be the charm for Colt? The 35-year-old Las Vegas resident has had two disastrous relationships play out on 90 Day Fiancé, first in Season 6 when his marriage to ex-wife Larissa quickly devolved following her move to the U.S. from Brazil, and then in Happily Ever After? Season 5, when his breakup with Jess took him all the way to Brazil. Looking to move on and see if he can make it work with a new woman, Colt is staying closer to home this time around while looking for a connection. It won't be easy convincing a new love interest that his past is behind him, however.