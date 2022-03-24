’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend

The 90 Day Fiancé family has an adorable new member! Jorge Nava and his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, welcomed their second child on March 22, the couple told Us Weekly, a son named George. Nava made sure to give “thanks and appreciation” to Blua Thursday as he opened up about the birth of his son, who was born at 4 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. and 13 oz.

“[She gave] me the most amazing children and [is] so loving and compassionate,” he gushed to the publication. “I love every inch of her and I can’t wait to raise our family together.” George’s birth comes just five months after Nava and Blua announced they were expecting their second baby, as the couple is also parents to 11-month-old daughter Zara.

“Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast,” the TLC alum captioned an October 2021 Instagram photo showing him cradling Blua’s baby bump. “Rhoda, you and Zara are my world. I Love you more than you’ll ever imagine.” Nava and Blua became parents to daughter Zara in April 2021, with the reality personality writing on social media to announce her birth, “There’s no Love that can match what I have for my family. I Love them more than anything in this world.”

Blua first announced she was pregnant in November 2020, just shortly after she and Nava went public with their relationship that same year. The California native also announced his divorce from ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko that same year after the two split while he was serving more than two years in prison on drug charges.

Nava was arrested in February 2018 in Arizona with almost 300 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana in his trunk and ultimately took a plea deal after being charged with possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and intent to transport and/or sell marijuana. Nava first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 with Arkhipchenko, who traveled to the U.S. from Russia to marry him in August 2017. While the two also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, they left the franchise for good in October 2018.