✖

90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava is a father! The former TLC reality personality announced Wednesday that he and his girlfriend had welcomed their first child, sharing a photo of the new mom cradling their little one in the hospital bed to Instagram. "There's no Love that can match what I have for my family. I Love them more than anything in this world," he captioned the sweet shot.

Nava has chosen to keep his girlfriend's identity private, even after announcing in November, they were expecting their first child together. Sharing a sonogram to his social media, the 90 Day star wrote that he was "thankful for all of [his] blessings." In May, Nava was released from prison after serving more than two years behind bars on drug-related charges, having been arrested in February 2018 in Arizona with almost 300 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana in his trunk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Nava (@mrjnava_)

In June 2020, Nava went Instagram official with his girlfriend, sharing a romantic shot of the two on a hike in Sedona, Arizona. "Blessed is the man who finds wisdom, the man who gains understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold. She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her," Nava captioned the picture. "Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor. Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace. She is the tree of life to those that embrace her; those that lay hold of her will be blessed."

Nava first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, who traveled to the U.S. from her native Russia to marry him in August 2017. The couple would appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, but their rocky relationship came to an end when Nava filed for divorce in August 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

In April 2020, on an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, Nava revealed he had not spoken to Arkhipchenko since the day before he was booked into prison. "The night before I came to prison, we had an argument and things were not going well. I thought I was going to try to make things work, and they didn’t. That was it," he said. Two months later, Arkhipchenko told him she was done.

"That definitely hurt. It really broke my heart," Nava said of learning she had moved on so quickly while he was in prison. "The last time I spoke with Anfisa, she asked me if I knew already that she was with somebody else. I told her I did know and as soon as I get released from prison, I'm going to file for divorce. At least now, I'm stronger mentally. I'm stronger emotionally. I've gone through a lot of changes here in prison."