’90 Day Fiance’ Star Expecting Baby No. 2

90 Day Fiancé‘s Jorge Nava is going to be a father of two! The reality personality and his girlfriend Rhoda Blua are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced Monday, just six months after they welcomed first daughter Zara. Nava shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo holding his girlfriend’s stomach.

“Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast,” he wrote in the caption. “Rhoda, you and Zara are my world I Love you more than you’ll ever imagine.” When a follower asked to clarify if the post was celebrating “marriage or another [baby],” Nava responded with a hatching chick emoji. “Nice to see you find your happiness and peace,” one of Nava’s followers commented, with another echoing, “Glad to see you found someone who loves you and treats you right You have a beautiful family congratulations on finding happiness.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nava announced the birth of his first child in April, sharing a photo of Blua holding their newborn in the hospital. “There’s no Love that can match what I have for my family,” he wrote. “I Love them more than anything in this world.” Nava and Blua, who went Instagram official with their relationship in June 2020, announced they were expecting their first child in November, just six months after Nava was released from prison after spending more than two years behind bars for drug-related charges.

Nava was arrested in February 2018 in Arizona with almost 300 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana in his trunk. The TLC star ultimately took a plea deal after being charged with possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and intent to transport and/or sell marijuana, and spent his time in prison losing almost 130 pounds.

Nava first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, who immigrated to the U.S. from Russia to marry him in August 2017. The couple, who also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, soon broke up, with Nava filing for divorce in August 2020 citing irreconcilable differences. Nava will appear on the finale of 90 Day Bares All, streaming on discovery+ on Sunday, Oct. 31.