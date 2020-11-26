'90 Day Fiance' Star Jorge Nava Reveals He's Expecting Baby With Girlfriend 6 Months After Prison Release

✖

Jorge Nava is celebrating an extra special Thanksgiving as the former 90 Day Fiancé star and his girlfriend announced Wednesday they were expecting their first child together. Sharing a sonogram image to his Instagram, the TLC star wrote, "Thankful for all of my blessings," alongside a heart emoji.

Nava has not publicly identified his girlfriend but has shared a number of photos of her over the past five months, including a romantic shot of the two cozying while hiking on the Devil's Bridge trail in Sedona, Arizona that came just a month after he was released from prison in May. Nava served just over two years in prison after being arrested in February 2018 in Arizona with almost 300 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana in his trunk. Nava ultimately took a plea deal after being charged with possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and intent to transport and/or sell marijuana, and spent his time in prison losing almost 130 pounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Nava (@mrjnava_)

Nava first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, who came to the U.S. from Russia to marry him in August 2017. The couple also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, but left the franchise for good in October 2018, with Nava filing for divorce in August of this year, citing irreconcilable differences.

In April, the father-to-be opened up about their split on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. During the special series, Nava revealed that he had not spoken to Arkhipchenko since the day before he was booked into prison. "The night before I came to prison, we had an argument and things were not going well. I thought I was going to try to make things work, and they didn’t. That was it," Nava said, adding that just two months into his sentence, she told him she wanted to move on.

"That definitely hurt. It really broke my heart," Nava said of learning Arkhipchenko had found a new man so soon after their split. "The last time I spoke with Anfisa, she asked me if I knew already that she was with somebody else. I told her I did know and as soon as I get released from prison, I'm going to file for divorce. At least now, I'm stronger mentally. I'm stronger emotionally. I've gone through a lot of changes here in prison."