'90 Day Fiance' Star Jorge Nava Released From Prison After Almost 2 Years

90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava is a free man after spending nearly two years in prison. The 30-year-old reality personality was convicted on drug charges in February 2018 after Arizona police found 293 lbs. of marijuana in the trunk of his car, but was released early on Tuesday.

Posing against a white Corvette sports car, Nava wrote alongside prayer hands emojis on Instagram, "The sky is the limit #freedom." Having lost more than 125 lbs. in prison, Nava's new look garnered attention from his followers. "Wow you look amazing," one person wrote. "Have a good life Jorge find what you deserve and most important enjoy your freedom."

Another commented, "That’s great for you, man! I’m happy to see you on the outside, working towards a bright future! One day, you will find the right person to spend your life with, (if you want that) but for now, LIVE IT UP!"

Nava is coming out of prison to a tough relationship situation, vowing to file for divorce from wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, whom he brought over from Russia on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. Amid Nava's incarceration, the model has moved on with boyfriend Leo Assaf, which the newly-freed reality personality admitted on the Self-Quarantined edition of the TLC series was "very difficult."

"One of the first things I had to deal with was leaving my family and leaving my relationship behind. That was hard. That was very difficult," Nava admitted. "The last time I saw Anfisa was the day before I got incarcerated. The night before I came to prison, we had an argument and things were not going well. I thought I was going to try to make things work, and they didn’t. That was it."

"Probably about two months after I was in prison, she basically told me that she couldn’t be with me anymore. She wishes I got 12 years in prison, basically trying to get rid of me," Nava claimed. "We still talked on the phone. I tried to work on the relationship no matter what. I tried."

Now that he is out of prison, Nava said he is "open to looking for love again," but wants to focus on the rest of his personal life as well. "I feel like love is the least of my priority list because I just have to get my life together and make sure I’m good as a person before I’m able to give somebody else something," he said. Nava added later, "The last time I spoke with Anfisa, she asked me if I knew already that she was with somebody else. I told her I did know and as soon as I get released from prison, I’m going to file for divorce. At least now, I’m stronger mentally. I’m stronger emotionally. I’ve gone through a lot of changes here in prison."