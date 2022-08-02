'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage

Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.

Back in March, Jorge and Rhoda welcomed their second child, a son named George. The couple is also parents to daughter Zara, 1. [Rhoda gave] me the most amazing children and [is] so loving and compassionate," Nava gushed to Us Weekly after the March 22 arrival of his son. "I love every inch of her and I can't wait to raise our family together."

The couple had announced they were expecting baby number two just five months earlier on Instagram. "Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast," the TLC alum wrote on social media alongside a photo featuring Rhoda's belly. "Rhoda, you and Zara are my world. I Love you more than you'll ever imagine." When Zara was born in April 2021, the reality personality likewise gushed on social media, "There's no Love that can match what I have for my family. I Love them more than anything in this world."

Jorge and Rhoda first went public with their relationship in 2020, the same year the California native announced he and Arkhipchenko had officially divorced after the two split while he was serving a two-year sentence in prison on drug charges. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After alum was arrested in February 2018 in Arizona with almost 300 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana in his trunk and ultimately took a plea deal after being charged with possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and intent to transport and/or sell marijuana.

Jorge first appeared in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé with Arkhipchenko, who traveled to the U.S. from Russia to marry him in August 2017. Their contentious relationship also was featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, but the former couple left the franchise for good in October 2018.