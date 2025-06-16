9 Memorable ’90 Day Fiancé’ Weddings to Relive as the TLC Show Marks Its 90th Wedding

It’s been more than a decade since 90 Day Fiancé premiered on TLC — and 11 seasons and more than 25 spinoffs later, the hit reality show has finally celebrated its 90th wedding.

After Sarper and Shekinah tied the knot in a unique “bedding” ceremony during Sunday’s milestone episode, their nuptials became the 90th ceremony to be shown over the 11 seasons of the flagship 90 Day show.

Take a walk down memory lane as we revisit 10 of the most memorable weddings in 90 Day Fiancé history.

Danielle and Mohamed | Season 2

Danielle and Mohamed in Season 2 made 90 Day history as the first truly disastrous couple, and their wedding was no different, as Mohamed refused to even kiss his bride as they said “I do.” Unsurprisingly, their marriage didn’t last, and the two ended up divorcing in 2017.

Kyle and Noon | Season 3

Kyle and Noon’s wedding in Season 3 was a much happier affair. After Noon moved from her home in Thailand to be with the New Orleans native, Kyle made sure she felt at home on their wedding day with a stunning Thai Buddhist wedding. Their love has only grown over the years, and the couple is still together today.

Loren and Alexei | Season 3

Loren and Alexei are another couple whose marriage has stood the test of time. After meeting during Loren’s Birthright trip to Israel, Alexei moved to the U.S., where he and Loren tied the knot in Season 3. The couple would later go on to have a second wedding in Israel a year later so that Alexei’s family members could attend. They are now parents to three children.

Chantel and Pedro | Season 4

Chantel and Pedro’s secret engagement may have caused drama with her family when we first met the couple in Season 4, but they did ultimately show up to support her at their wedding. While she was happy to have them there, Chantel’s parents did hold up the ceremony to make sure her prenuptial agreement was in order, and it was that kind of continued family drama over the years that acted as a contributing factor to the couple’s 2022 divorce.

David and Annie | Season 4

David and Annie almost didn’t make it to the altar in Season 4 amid drama with David’s daughter Ashley, but ultimately their love led them to say “I do” anyway. The couple has since made amends with David’s daughter and gone on to welcome a daughter of their own in March 2025.

Elizabeth and Andrei | Season 4

Elizabeth and Andrei’s journey to their wedding day was a rocky one, but they didn’t let issues with her family keep them from following their hearts. In the end, Elizabeth’s whole family showed up to support her and Andrei at the wedding, and the couple would even go on to have a second wedding in Andrei’s home country of Moldova later on. Almost a decade after their 90 Day debut, the couple is still happily married with two kids.

Kalani and Asuelu | Season 6

Kalani and Asuelu’s wedding in Season 6 had a very special guest in attendance. As the couple said “I do” in a romantic nautical ceremony, Kalani was pregnant with the couple’s second child — a fact she only revealed to her sister during her bachelorette party. The couple has since split, but they continue to co-parent their two sons together.

Colt and Larissa | Season 6

Colt and Larissa only spent five days together in person before he got down on one knee, and their marriage was equally as fast-paced. The couple had a bumpy start when Larissa moved to the U.S., where she was living with Colt’s mother, Debbie, but despite family drama, they tied the knot at the end of Season 6. Their marriage didn’t last long, however, and the two divorced within a year of saying “I do.”

Robert and Anny | Season 7

Robert and Anny’s wedding in Season 7 was home to one of the biggest surprise moments in 90 Day history. As Robert stood with his bride at the altar, he told Anny, “I can’t do this right now… and that’s because I haven’t done something.” Robert then got down on one knee to present Anny with the engagement ring he initially proposed without, shocking everyone in the most romantic way possible. The two are still together today and share three children.

Don’t miss more 90 Day Fiancé love stories Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.