'90 Day Fiance' Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky Share Pregnancy Update After 'Incredible' IVF Journey (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé couple Annie Suwan Toborowsky and David Toborowsky are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child together. Annie, 31, and David, 55, opened up to PopCulture.com about their journey with in vitro fertilization (IVF) and the big decisions that await them in the future after announcing Annie's pregnancy on July 5.

Having hit the three-month mark of her pregnancy, Annie told PopCulture it's been "hard" dealing with the nausea that hit her every evening during the first trimester, which she coined her "nighttime sickness." Pregnancy symptoms aside, Annie and David agree it's been an "amazing journey" going through IVF as they prepare to welcome their first child together. (David is also father to daughters Ashley and Brittani and son Jacob from a previous relationship.)

"The IVF journey has been incredible, and to have a baby with Annie is something that will outlast our lifetime, especially mine," David told PopCulture. "So to be able to share that with the fans, who are like family, has really helped us in a way because [of] the prayers of support. [The] IVF journey is not easy." David continued that he hoped his and Annie's candor with their IVF experience could help someone else decide whether or not that path toward parenthood is right for them, which is why Annie shared everything about her pregnancy on her Instagram, including the embryo transfer and news that it had been a success.

"I hope that it helps that we can share that and hopefully have a positive impact in people's lives," the expectant father said. With a baby on the way, David said there are still "a lot of big decisions" to be made, including if Annie wants to have the baby in Arizona or her home country of Thailand.

There are plenty of logistics to be considered, but both David and Annie agreed they're both looking forward to seeing their baby's face for the first time and encouraged people on a similar path to "hang in there."

"There's a reason for everything," Annie told PopCulture. "I know it's very hard. It's very painful. You have to go [through] a lot of the needle and medicine, but everything is worth it." David chimed in, "If you have a positive attitude, then you'll have a positive outcome, no matter what it is."