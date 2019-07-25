'90 Day Fiance' Couples: Where Are the Couples of the TLC Series Now?

One of reality TV's greatest guilty pleasures is one that has us constantly wanting more and boasts a long list of fans, including Chrissy Teigen. Since its premiere in 2014, 90 Day Fiancé has won over audiences with its series on TLC chronicling dating across borders as four Americans get a K-1 visa for 90 days, purely to meet and marry their fiances or return home. It's hard not to think about the couples from 90 Day Fiancé, and wonder what they're up to now. From start to finish, every episode from the TLC franchise — which includes the spin-off shows 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? — is a wild love story. On the show, we see that 90 days isn't a lot of time for adjustments to be made, especially by the partner who's leaving behind their country, their family and their friends. Some of the relationships featured on the show didn't work out due to personal and cultural differences. But others have flourished, with the couples going on to have great romances and lives. So, where are the show's favorites now? What are they doing? Are they still in love? How many children, if any, do they have? We wanted to know so we looked through their social media, and monitored the series for updates on how these couples have fared. We've listed these folks by their maiden names or by their married names, depending on what verifiable information was available. Keep reading to find out where these 90 Day Fiancé couples are now.

Alan Cox and Kirlyam Cox: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) Alan met Kirlyam on a Mormon mission trip to Goiania, Brazil. The couple were featured on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé.

Alan Cox and Kirlyam Cox: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) The couple is currently married and living in Utah. The duo has a son named Liam who was born in 2017.

Brett Otto and Daya De Arce: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) American Brett met the Philippines-born Daya through an international dating website. They were featured on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé and Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Initially, Brett’s mother did not approve of his relationship with Daya, and Daya had a contentious relationship with Brett’s young daughter from a previous marriage.

Brett Otto and Daya De Arce: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) The couple are still married. Daya gave birth to the couple’s first child in 2017.

Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) This Season 2 90 Day Fiancé couple originally met while Chelsea was volunteering in Nicaragua and Yamir was in a Nicaraguan boy band.

Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) The couple divorced in 2016. The Illinois-born Chelsea later moved to Colorado with a romantic partner, according to her social media. Yamir currently lives in Chicago where he still pursues music.

Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) The 41-year-old Ohio mom and Tunisian man met in a chat room, and were featured on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The relationship looked rocky from the start.

Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) The couple married, but divorced after Mohamed went on solo trips, including a jaunt to Miami with another woman. After the divorce, Mohamed moved to Texas, and Danielle made claims via social media that she's moved on to a new man.

Danny Frishmuth and Amy Frishmuth: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) This Season 2 90 Day Fiancé couple met during a bible study trip in Australia. Danny’s family originally had issues with him marrying the South African-born Amy due to her not being white.

Danny Frishmuth and Amy Frishmuth: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) The couple were able to overcome Danny's family issues, and are still married. They live in Texas, and have a son and a daughter.

Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) Darcey and Jesse met on a dating app while Darcey was living in Connecticut and Jesse in Amsterdam. They were featured on the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) The couple tried to make their long-distance relationship work, but ultimately they had too many problems to stay together. Darcey and her new man, a businessman from England, will be featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) This 90 Day Fiancé couple seemed like a rough fit at the beginning. David's son and daughter from a previous marriage did not take to Annie. Plus, as seen in the series, his drinking proved to be a major issue for his Thai-born bride.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) The couple has stayed married and due to their reality-TV fame, the two have launched a successful YouTube channel focused on travel.

Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavares: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) 38-year-old Jason Hitch from Florida began a relationship with 23-year-old Cassia Tavares from Brazil on Facebook. The couple was featured on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavares: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) Hitch filed for divorce — twice — from his Brazilian wife. The first time was in January 2018. After, the couple reconciled. But then in September of the same year, he filed again, and this time the split stuck. Jason is continuing his career with the military.

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) Californian Jorge and Russian Anfisa were originally profiled on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé. They reappeared on seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) While the couple looked to have a tumultuous relationship on the show, they've remained married — even after Jorge was busted in 2018 on drug charges, and sentenced to 22 months in prison. While her husband is locked up, Anfisa has begun a promising bodybuilding career.

Josh Strobel and Aleksandra Iarovikova: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) This Season 3 90 Day Fiancé couple met in Prague while Idaho-born Josh was on a Mormon mission and Czech native Aleksandra was a college student.

Josh Strobel and Aleksandra Iarovikova: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) The couple were married in 2015, and had a daughter in 2016.

Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) The Season 3 90 Day Fiancé couple met while New Yorker Loren was in Israel on the Jewish youth program, Birthright, and Israeli Alexei was working as a medic on the trip. Loren moved with Alexei to her parents’ house in Florida to save money.

Loren Goldstone and Alexei Brovarnik: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) The couple are still married, and according to Loren's social media, planning to start a family.

Louis Roy Gattone and Aya Gattone: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) This 90 Day Fiancé couple met on a dating site in 2012. Filipino Aya had a lot of difficulty adjusting to life in the U.S.

Louis Roy Gattone and Aya Gattone: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) Although Aya wanted Louis to move to the Philippines, she moved to the United States so Louis would not have to be so far from his two sons from a previous relationship. The couple is currently married, and Aya gave birth to the couple’s first child together in 2018.

Mike Eloshway and Aziza Eloshway: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) This Season 1 90 Day Fiancé couple met on a language-acquisition website that paired strangers learning each others' languages.

Mike Eloshway and Aziza Eloshway: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) The Cleveland man married the beauty from Volgograd, Russia. The couple had a daughter in 2019 named Olivia Joan.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefu: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) Floridian Nicole and Moroccan Azan were on seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple met through a dating app. Fans may recall that Azan, upon meeting Nicole in person, was originally put off as her photographs had led him to believe she was smaller-framed.

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefu: Now (Photo: TLC/Hulu) As we saw on the show, Nicole cheated on Azan, and Azan would not convert to Christianity for her (nor would she convert to Islam for him). Despite all this, on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Nicole went to Morocco to try to marry her fiancé after Azan's K-1 visa was denied. Azan was never able to live in the United States. The couple are still engaged, but living in separate countries.

Russ Mayfield and Paola Mayfield: Then (Photo: TLC/Hulu) Russ and Paola were a fan favorite couple on the first season of 90 Day Fiancé.