’90 Day Fiance’: Colt Johnson Explodes in ‘Tell All’ When Larissa Dos Santos Lima Introduces Boyfriend

During the second part of this season’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? tell-all episode, Colt Johnson exploded with anger when ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima introduced her new boyfriend, Eric Nichols. Dos Santos Lima was not at the tell-all taping physically, instead calling in to video chat during the segment.

In the first half of last week’s two-hour 90 Day Fiance, fans saw Dos Santos Lima going on her first dates with Nichols and telling him she has been arrested for domestic violence against Johnson three times during their marriage. The next day, Dos Santos Lima was supposed to be in court, but the case was delayed 60 days so Dos Santos Lima’s lawyer could make a plea deal. Johnson said this meant he would not have to testify against her in a trial.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As previously reported in May, Dos Santos Lima was sentenced to community service for the charges. She has also claimed she will not be deported. The tell-all episodes were filmed while Dos Santos Lima was waiting for the court date, so she could not be at the studio in person.

During the first tell-all portion, Dos Santos Lima insisted she really cared for Johnson and was not scamming him.

In Sunday’s episode, Dos Santos Lima said she really did love Johnson, but accused him of not trying to work on their marriage. He yelled, “I f– love you” at the monitor.”

“If you really loved me, you would try to work it out,” she replied.

After recounting all the troubles between the two, including the moment when Dos Santos Lima threw her wedding ring down a toilet, Johnson said he would want to get back with her if she changed her behavior.

“Never say never,” she said.

However, “never” was a very short time because Dos Santos Lima then revealed Nichols was sitting next to her the whole time. Once Nichols came in front of the camera, Johnson became visibly upset. Johnson and his mother could not believe she introduced Nichols.

“You’re an a–hole, Larissa,” Johnson snapped. “I poured my heart out to you… and you’re laughing and making fun of me.”

“Colt, it’s not my fault, you know this. And Eric is nice. He’s here, he’s [a] good guy,” Dos Santos Lima said.

Johnson and his mother called Dos Santos Lima a “monster” even as she pointed out that she is legally divorced and an adult who can do what she wants.

“I don’t want to film any more. I don’t [want to] be here, to be betrayed by them,” Dos Santos Lima said as she ended the video call. “When they stop to offend me, I can come back with my boyfriend.”

She later came back and insisted she could not control the situation. Johnson wanted her to be cut off again. Then, Paola Mayfield tried to explain that it was awkward for her to introduce a new boyfriend during the taping.

When asked if he would care if Dos Santos Lima was deported to Brazil, he said he didn’t care. Later, Johnson insisted Nichols be forced to leave the show, but Nichols refused. Instead, Johnson walked off the couch and left the set, with his mother following. Johnson told a producer Nichols had to leave or he wasn’t returning because he felt disrespected by Nichols.

Before the episode aired, fans were already introduced to Nichols. She revealed intimate details during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram in June. The two met on a dating app Dos Santos Lima joined earlier in the year.

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima finalized their divorce in April after Johnson filed for divorce in January.

“I don’t understand my soon to be ex-wife. She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post earlier this year. “Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams. When she wanted a dress or makeup I bought it for her. When she wanted to take ESL classes I found a class for her and drove her.”

“When she wanted to go to a gym I took her to every gym in town and eventually she joined two gyms simultaneously. When she needed a doctor, lawyer, therapist I would always do what I could for her,” Johnson wrote. “My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured. When she wanted to start her business I gave her a thousand dollars just to start. Every time she was in trouble, I was there.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.