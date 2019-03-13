’90 Day Fiance’: 8 Most Memorable Couples

TLC takes fans on wild journeys in 90 Day Fiance — some that they will remember forever, and some that they cannot wait to forget.

The reality show has become a huge success in the last couple of years, thanks in part to its oddly specific premise. It follows couples taking advantage of the United States’ K-1 visa, which allows the fiances of U.S. citizens to live in the country for up to three months as long as they get married in that time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It might sound tricky to build a whole show around one obscure U.S. law, but it has gone well so far. It is remarkable how many different kinds of people and couples find themselves applying for the visa, and how each situation seems to shake out differently. In some cases, fans have ooh’d and ahh’d over star-crossed love stories, while in others, they have been horrified.

In either case, the show makes for memorable television. It has run for seven seasons so far, spawning numerous spin-off and specials and turning its subjects into celebrities in their own right. So far, there is no word on whether or not the show will be back for another season, though it seems likely that it will judging by the ongoing response.

Here is a look at the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiance on TLC.

Anfisa and Jorge

Jorge and Anfisa met on Facebook, and before long they found themselves featured on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance. She moved from Russia to California to be with him, and the drama has not ceased since.

Jorge recently pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony in Arizona, yet he told Us Weekly that his commitment to Anfisa has not wavered, nor has hers to him.

“There’s really nothing wrong in our relationship right now, we’ve been really good these last couple months, I mean, she’s been here supporting me through this whole journey, and she’s gonna be with me throughout this whole process and after that, too,” he said. “I really don’t see us splitting up!”

Colt and Larissa

They may have just appeared in Season 6, but fans will not soon forget Colt and Larissa. The unlikely couple met on an online dating site, and after they were together for just 11 days, Colt made his proposal.

Larissa moved from Brazil to Las Vegas to be with Colt, but their story did not end there. In October, she as in the news when she was arrested and charged with assault.

“Larissa suffers from depression and very bad anxiety,” her mother told E! News. “She works herself up to an emotional breakdown. My son usually takes care of it but a few of you decided to get the police involved and they took her to jail. What wonder (sic) fans she has.”

Russ and Paola

Russ and Paola from Season 1 are one of the best examples of couples who were not looking for love when they met. Russ was on a business trip to Colombia when he met Paola, and invited her home to Oklahoma with him.

Today, they have settled in the middle, living in Miami, Florida so that Paola can pursue her modeling career. They are still very much in love as well, as Russ recently told Reality TV World that Paola is “my first, my last, my everything.”

Kyle and Noon

While the motives of people on the show are sometimes shifting and hard to pinpoint, fans never doubted that Kyle and Noon had a genuine romantic connection. The couple were featured on Season 3 of the show, when Kyle first met Noon online. She was living in Bangkok at the time while he was based in New Orleans. Today, they are still happily married.

David and Annie

In Season 5, David and Anne represented the kind of couple many fans expect to see on 90 Day Fiance. Some were put off by their wide age difference — David was 48 years old when he met 24-year-old Annie in a bar in Thailand.

Still, after a long and dramatic tenure on TV, the couple are still together to this day.

Paul and Karine

Paul and Karine are one of the show’s most memorable couples, if nothing else, for the drama. The two had their share of fights while on TV, and while they were not always easy to root for, they were certainly unforgettable.

In the fall, Us Weekly reported that Paul and Karine are still together and are expecting a child. Fans are concerned for the future of that child, but only time will tell what’s in store for the burgeoning family.

Pedro and Chantel

Season 4’s Pedro and Chantel are still together, after Chantel met him while visiting the Dominican Republic. Their journey was full of doubt and judgement, as Chantel worried how her family would react to the unusual wedding. However, they are still together to this day, living in Chantel’s home in Georgia.

Amy and Danny

Finally, who could forget Amy and Danny from Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance? The unlikely couple relocated from Cape Town in South Africa to Danny’s home in Pennsylvania, where they lived temporarily with Danny’s brother. The two made it work after tying the knot, and today they live in Texas with two children.