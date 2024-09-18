'90 Day Fiancé's Loren Brovarnik Shares Surgery Update After 'Mommy Makeover' (Exclusive)

Loren Brovarnik will undergo another surgery after complications from her first "mommy makeover." The TLC star, who went under the knife on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? for a seven-hour procedure that included a tummy tuck, liposuction and fat transfer to her breasts, revealed to PopCulture.com that she has a second "clean-up" surgery scheduled as well.

Loren, who shares three kids under the age of 5 with husband Alexei Brovarnik, revealed that she doesn't have enough fat on her body left for another transfer to her breasts, despite expressing her disappointment at the initial results in Season 8. Loren added that the idea of getting implants doesn't appeal to her either, telling PopCulture, "As much as I really want bigger boobs, I spoke with some doctors and specialists. It's not for me for health reasons and I've accepted it."

(Photo: TLC/YouTube)

With that procedure off the table, Loren's second surgery will focus on getting rid of the scar tissue that developed around her old bellybutton when she didn't follow her doctor's orders to rest following her first surgery. "I didn't rest," she admitted. "The laundry had to get done, food had to get made. So I had developed an infection and scar tissue, which is common."

Despite the mild complications and brutal recovery from her first surgery, Loren gushed that she is "so glad" she got her mommy makeover, which also repaired the abdominal diastasis she was experiencing following her pregnancies. "For everybody who gave me heat for doing it with three little ones and calling me selfish – I'm a mom. I have three babies. I also needed it medically," she shared. "My stomach [muscles were] not reattaching. There is no way to do it. I could have worked out forever and it just wouldn't go back. I needed to have it done."

(Photo: TLC)

The reality personality continued, "And while I was under, I was like 'Well you know what? I might as well!' And my kids don't remember anything. To me, that's the most important thing."

Now, Loren said she's working out five days a week, is "super active" and is "eating healthier" to maintain her results. "I really think the surgery was a push for me," she explained. "And listen, it's for my family. I'm the best version of myself for my family." The next step after Loren's corrective surgery will be tackling her body image issues, which she's been open about on 90 Day Fiancé. "Now I've just got to work on the body dysmorphia, which is not surgically [repaired]," she acknowledged. "It's therapy for so many reasons."