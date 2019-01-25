’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby

90 Day Fiancé babies just keep on coming.

Three weeks after popular TLC reality series stars Russ and Paola Mayfield welcomed their first son, Axex together, Season 5 stars Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet celebrated the birth of their baby girl Eleanor Louise Castravet.

“We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!” the parents revealed in a statement to E! News. “We welcomed her on January 23rd at 6:13 a.m., weighing in at 6-lbs. 11-oz. This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey.”

The couple got married in October 2017, announcing a year later on social media that they were expecting their first child together.

“We’re so happy we can finally share with you that we are expecting!” Potthast said in the couple’s Instagram video, with Castravet adding an excited, “Wooo!” as his wife showed off her bump.

“And on top of that, it’s a baby girl,” Castravet added, saying thank you to fans for their support.

Potthast made sure to keep her fans up to date with her pregnancy, as well as on her due date on her Instagram account, as PEOPLE first reported..

Potthast and Castravet first met during the fifth season of TLC’s popular relationship series. Elizabeth and Andrei, who is originally from Moldovia, met via dating app and met for the first time during a 2016 trip to Dublin.

He then moved to Elizabeth’s native Florida, though friction between the man and Potthast’s family almost led to a breakup. Despite their dramatic journey to love, which reached its peak during Elizabeth’s bachelorette party, the couple tied the knot.

The new parents recently opened up to E! News about life as a married couple.

“Being married is amazing and everything we thought it would be! Expecting a child and growing our family is a true blessing!” they told the outlet. “We are currently awaiting Andrei’s permanent residency approval so we can travel back to Moldova to visit our family and get started on our Moldavian wedding plans. In the meantime, we are getting our little girl’s nursery in order and planning our baby shower. We cannot wait to be parents!”

TLC recently renewed 90 Day Fiancé for a seventh season. Spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is expected to return in spring 2019.