Liz Johnston's Baby Turns One Week Old — See the New Family Photo

Liz Johnston is enjoying life as a new mom. A week after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Brice Bolden, the 7 Little Johnstons star took to Instagram over the weekend to mark one week since her daughter Leighton Drew Bolden's birth and also share their first portrait as a family of three.

"One week old, first family photo, falling in love little Leighton more and more as each day goes by," the proud new mom wrote alongside the adorable family photo in which she and Bolden were all smiles as they posed together with their daughter in the nursery. In the comments, one person wrote, "you guys are the best parents ever... Leighton is getting cuter every second," with somebody else commenting, "beautiful."

The sweet photo marked Johnston's first since she announced her daughter's birth earlier this month. Little Leighton arrived on Nov. 3 weighing 5 lbs., 9 oz., the couple shared on Instagram, adding alongside adorable first-look images of their newborn, "Leighton Drew Bolden 5lbs 10oz 19 inches long of pure sweetness. we couldn't be more in love with you!!!" In a statement to PEOPLE, they shared, "The wait is finally over! We're excited to introduce our baby to the world."

Johnston and Bolden, who have been dating since 2018, first shared their exciting baby news in September. To share the big update, the couple shared a gallery of images, with one photo showing the couple embracing one another in front of a sign with a sonogram picture that read, "Baby Coming Nov 2023." The caption read, "Our biggest secret that we've ever kept but, we're so excited to welcome Baby B this fall."

Since welcoming Leighton, an arrival that was celebrated by many of Johnston's family members, the TLC star has shared a few glimpses into her new role as mom. On her Instagram Stories Tuesday, per The Sun, Johnston revealed the major milestone her daughter marked: her first bath. Johnston shared the snapshot without a caption, instead only including a sticker of a bubble bath overtop the photo.

Fans recognize Johnston from her family's TLC series 7 Little Johnstons, which premiered in 2015 documents the lives of the family of seven. Since they sparked romance, the show has featured many moments in Johnston's and Bolden's relationship. In Season 13, viewers watched as the couple searched for their first home and made plans to move in together. During a May 2023 episode, Bolden told producers, "After we move in together, I see our relationship going on and on forever, you know? Just because I know I'd be very excited living with her. Me and her are just going to live the rest of our lives together. So that's what I feel like."