'7 Little Johnstons': Liz Johnston Welcomes Baby Girl

7 Little Johnstons star Liz Johnston is officially a mom! The TLC personality gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Brice Bolden on Friday Nov. 3, the proud new parents officially introducing daughter Leighton Drew Bolden to fans several days later on Nov. 6. Little Leighton, the couple said, was born weighing 5 pounds, 9 ounces.

"1/03/2023 Leighton Drew Bolden 5lbs 10oz 19 inches long of pure sweetness," the couple shared in a joint post to Instagram alongside adorable first-look images of their newborn. In one photo, Leighton was sound asleep, with other images and videos showing the new parents all smiles as they bonded with their newborn. The couple concluded the post, "we couldn't be more in love with you!!!" They added in a statement to PEOPLE, "the wait is finally over! We're excited to introduce our baby to the world."

News of the little one's arrival was met with plenty of congratulations. Commenting on the birth announcement, fellow TLC star Tori Roloff wrote, "she is so perfect!! Congrats friends!!" Johnston's older sister Anna tagged the new mom in a post, writing, "we were the best sisters [Emma Jonhston] now we're going to be the best aunts also!" On her own account, Emma shared, "we another girl to the family, and my niece happens to be the cutest...We love you so much, Liz & Brice. Y'all are going to be awesome parents to Leighton."

Leighton's birth marks the first grandchild for Johnston's parents, Trent and Amber Johnston, both of whom marked the special occasion on social media. Trent celebrated the family's newest addition with a sweet post, writing, "we are super proud to announce the arrival of our granddaughter. Mom, Dad and baby are doing well! You can call me boppa!" Jonhston's mother, Amber, meanwhile, also shared the news, writing, "we are so PROUD to announce our grand baby is here!!!!"

Johnston and Bolden, who have been dating since 2018, first announced they were expecting on Sept. 28 when they took to Instagram to share, "our biggest secret that we've ever kept but, we're so excited to welcome Baby B this fall." In the post, Johnston and Bolden embraced one another in front of a sign with a sonogram picture that read, "Baby Coming Nov 2023." The couple later revealed that they planned to name their bundle of joy Leighton.